Redding Roadhouse owner was ‘Heart and Soul’ of business

When Jordan Wright died of cancer in November of 2016, the Redding Roadhouse began to die with him.

After first opening in 1984, the Roadhouse — a bar, restaurant and event venue — closed once again July 2.

The business is now for sale. The three houses on the Roadhouse property at 406 Redding Road are all for rent.

Jordan is survived by his wife, Kate, and their one-year-old daughter, Autumn.

The Roadhouse has been in Jordan’s family for many years. Mac Groetzinger, Jordan’s uncle, opened it in 1984.

The Wright family owned the property the Roadhouse sits on since 1998. Jordan took over ownership in October of 2014 with Kate, who ran it until it closed.

A graduate of Joel Barlow High School, Jordan worked at the Redding Roadhouse throughout his high school and college years — clearing tables, tending bar and waiting tables. Many of his friends worked alongside him.

“We may as well have lived there,” said Brendan Pomeroy of Ridgefield, who knew Jordan for 35 years and called him his best friend.“He would be working there and the place would close and he would lock the door and his closest friends would stick around. We would sit at the bar and pour ourselves drinks like we owned the place.”

“He was magnetic — he was always smiling, always the life of the party but humble,” Dina Persico Quinn, who worked at the Roadhouse with Jordan for five years, said through tears.

“He was such a big part of the community. Everyone knew him,” Kate Wright said of her husband’s relationship with customers. “He knew everything going on with the high school kids and the football team. People really enjoyed talking to him.”

Many of those relationship were long-term.

“We were friends since we were little kids. My family moved to Redding when I was in second grade,” Pomeroy recalled. “I was the best man at his wedding and I was there when he got married to his wife Kate in the hospital, a month before he died.”

Pomeroy said he and Wright shared a special bond.

“The way that it showed up the most was just laughing together — we laughed hysterically all the time. We used to get into all kinds of trouble together in school. We lived together all throughout college at Clemson University in South Carolina. He bought a house down there and we lived there for a few years.”

Pomeroy said Wright was one of the most loyal and forgiving people he’s ever met. “He absolutely had his friend’s back no matter what and that was true to the day he died.”

“He was always willing to lend a hand no matter what,” Persico Quinn said. “He helped me pull off a big surprise party for my dad. We were having a pig roast and he give me a spit for my dad.”

She said her times working with Jordan, waiting tables from 1996 to 2001, when Jordan’s Uncle Mac ran the Roadhouse, were the best.

“He was always so much fun, you never felt like you were going to work. You felt like you were going to be with family,” she said. “He was the heart and soul of the Roadhouse.”

“That place is a pretty good symbol of a great time for all of us and all of our lives,” Pomeroy said. “It was more than a meeting place. It was like it was ours.”

Kate Wright also owns Redding Ridge Market & Deli on Black Rock Turnpike — which she will continue to run.

“We just really hope to find someone who wants to be here for a long time and who can keep the Roadhouse alive,” Kate said. “It has been a staple in the community for such a long time.”