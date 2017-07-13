Severe thunderstorm watch issues for Fairfield County

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m. tonight — Thursday, July 13.
The forecast for this afternoon includes showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
“Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain,” a report read.
Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
The forecast for Thursday night is thunderstorms before 10 p.m., and then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.
According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 a.m.
“Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain,” the report said.
Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.