Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo announces summer events

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo announces its calendar for the summer season through August 2017. The Zoo has events for the entire family all year round, most of which are free with the cost of admission. Calendar is subject to change without notice. Visit BeardsleyZoo.com or Facebook for the most up to date information.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Adult admission (ages 12 & older) is $15, children (ages 3-11) is $12, senior admission (62 and older) is $11 and children under 3 are free. Zoo members are admitted free. Parking at the Zoo is free of charge.

“There’s so much to enjoy when you spend the day a world away at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo,” said Gregg Dancho, zoo director. “Our new commissary is now open, with a large window where guests can watch daily meals being prepared for the animals, and learn about each animal’s very specific diet. We have Zippy Pets here for the summer, giant stuffed animals that everyone in the family can ride. A new tiger, Chang, has joined our family, and we recently welcomed two lynx kittens.”

Zippy Pets and Fidget Spinners

The world’s largest stuffed animals are here all summer. The whole family will enjoy riding these large electric animals. Price: $5 for a 5-minute ride. Plus the Zoo Gift Shop has Fidget Spinners in stock—the summer’s hottest toy!

July

Amazing Animal Adventures, Every Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

This summer, come experience an Amazing Animal Adventure at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. See amazing animal ambassadors from around the world! Learn how zoos Save Animals From Extinction and how you can help to save animals around the world and in your own backyard. In the Zoo’s Learning Circle amphitheater. All showtimes and locations subject to change.

Picnic Presentations, Every Thursday-Sunday, noon

Enjoy a live animal presentation in our picnic grove. Meet select zoo animal ambassadors and their expert care givers, in the Zoo’s Peacock Pavilion Picnic Grove. All show times and locations subject to change.

Zoo Feeding Schedule: (Subject to Change) NEW

Every Day noon and 3:30 p.m., River Otters Feeding

Every Wednesday and Saturday, 2 p.m., Alligator Feeding

July 16-27 National Zookeeper Week:

Join us for “Keeper Days” on Tuesday July 18, Wednesday July 19, and Thursday July 20. Get to know some of the extraordinary zookeepers who care for our animals. Meet different keepers each day in front of their exhibits, ready to answer all of your questions — everything from what foods an animal eats to enrichment activities and even what happens when an animal gets sick, or has to see the dentist. Find out more about being a zookeeper, and the dedication each keeper brings to the job of keeping our animals healthy and happy.

July 17-21, Zoo Patrol, Week 3

This session of Zoo Patrol offers children ages 6-8 the opportunity to participate in keeper talks, behind-the-scenes tours, animal related games, and crafts. Hands-on lab activities and nature studies may also be part of the program. Sessions run on Zoo groundsMonday through Friday. Each week is $140/child for Zoo members and $165/child for non-members. Advance registration is required. For more information and to register, please call 203-394-6563.

July 19, Evening Lecture Series, 7 p.m., Discovery Museum

The zoo’s evening lecture series engage audiences of all ages, especially lifelong learners, who have an appetite for delving deeper into the wonders of wildlife. Attending these programs allows visitors to live vicariously through our experts, who often have had incredible close encounters with creatures across the globe.

July has two topics: Part One: Discovering New Species. Klingon Newts, Dracula Ants and Star Wars Gibbons. Scientists are discovering new species every day. Come learn about some of the coolest and weirdest species discovered this past year. Host Jim Knox will take us on a journey of cutting edge science.

Part Two: How a Shark Taught Me To See. Great White Sharks are among the planet’s most powerful and dangerous creatures — and for those fortunate enough tot experience them in the wild — and one of our most unforgettable teachers. Join Host Jim Knox to discover this species through new eyes and learn how a shark can teach us all how to “see.” Location: Discovery Museum & Planetarium, 4450 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. Refreshments Served.

July 21, Key Hundai Bumper Magnet Giveaway NEW

You never know what you’re going to win when you take a zoo bumper magnet from the shiny 2017 Hyundai on display, while supplies last.

July 24-28, Zoo Patrol, Week 4

This session of Zoo Patrol offers children ages 6-8 the opportunity to participate in keeper talks, behind-the-scenes tours, animal related games, and crafts. Hands-on lab activities and nature studies may also be part of the program. Sessions run on Zoo groundsMonday through Friday. Each week is $140/child for Zoo members and $165/child for non-members. Advance registration is required. For more information and to register, please call 203-394-6563.

July 25, Tuesday, Merry-Go-Round Day

Take a spin on the carrousel, and celebrate its history.

July 28, AARP Free Day

If you’re an AARP cardholder, show your card or invitation and you get free admission to the Zoo. Up to three additional guests will receive a 15% discount off regular admission prices. Plus AARP members receive 20% off one gift shop item.

Family Favorite Chris Rowlands LIVE, July 29-August 6, (11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.)

Chris is famous for getting everyone involved through singing and dancing — even bringing kids up on stage with him. Rowlands brings animals to life through kid-friendly songs, dance, puppets, and colorful props. Children are invited to wear fun hats and sing along on stage as he shares his self-penned songs about animals and their environment. Free with paid admission to the Zoo. Shown at11 am, 1 and 3 pm. daily. Each performance is 30-35 minutes long. Sponsored by the CT Farm Bureau.

July 29, Fairfield County Bank Piggy Bank Giveaway NEW

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is teaming up with Fairfield County Bank! The bank will be giving away a free Piggy Bank to 750 zoo attendees, aged 3 to 11, while supplies last.

July 31-August 4, Zoo Patrol, Week 5

This session of Zoo Patrol offers children ages 6-8 the opportunity to participate in keeper talks, behind-the-scenes tours, animal related games, and crafts. Hands-on lab activities and nature studies may also be part of the program. Sessions run on Zoo groundsMonday through Friday. Each week is $140/child for Zoo members and $165/child for non-members. Advance registration is required. For more information and to register, please call 203-394-6563.

August

Amazing Animal Adventures, Every Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

This summer, come experience an Amazing Animal Adventure at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. See amazing animal ambassadors from around the world! Learn how zoos Save Animals From Extinction and how you can help to save animals around the world and in your own backyard! In the Learning Circle amphitheater. All show times and locations subject to change.

Picnic Presentations, Every Thursday-Sunday, noon.

Enjoy a live animal presentation in our picnic grove. Meet select zoo animal ambassadors and their expert care givers. In the Zoo’s Peacock Pavilion Picnic Grove. All show times and locations subject to change.

Aug 4, 2nd Annual CT Open Tennis Backpack Giveaway Day NEW

The first 500 kids (ages 3-11) receive an orange CT Open/CT Beardsley Zoo backpack courtesy of the CT Open. After the giveaway, the CT Open staff will be giving kids a chance to play some tennis on the Zoo grounds.

Aug 7-11, Zoo Patrol, Week 6

This session of Zoo Patrol offers children ages 6-8 the opportunity to participate in keeper talks, behind-the-scenes tours, animal related games, and crafts. Hands-on lab activities and nature studies may also be part of the program. Sessions run on Zoo groundsMonday through Friday. Each week is $140/child for Zoo members and $165/child for non-members. Advance registration is required. For more information and to register, please call 203-394-6563.

Aug 13, Ben’s Bells/Be Kind Day

The mission of Ben’s Bells is to inspire and motivate people to recognize the power of intentional kindness. Ben’s Bells will be hung randomly around the Zoo for children to find and take home, to remind them to practice kindness.

Aug 14-18, Zoo Patrol, Week 7

This session of Zoo Patrol offers children ages 6-8 the opportunity to participate in keeper talks, behind-the-scenes tours, animal related games, and crafts. Hands-on lab activities and nature studies may also be part of the program. Sessions run on Zoo groundsMonday through Friday. Each week is $140/child for Zoo members and $165/child for non-members. Advance registration is required. For more information and to register, call 203-394-6563.

Aug 16, Evening Lecture Series, 7 p.m., A Talk on Otter Talk

The zoo’s evening lecture series engage audiences of all ages, especially lifelong learners, who have an appetite for delving deeper into the wonders of wildlife. Attending these programs allows visitors to live vicariously through our experts, who often have had incredible close encounters with creatures across the globe. Topic: A Talk on Otter Talk. Sarah Walkley, a graduate student studying animal behavior and communication, will present Vocalizations of North American River Otters (Lontra canadensis) in Two Captive Populations. This exploratory study uses video and audio recordings of two populations of river otters in human care to broaden the known vocal repertoire of river otters in various social contexts. Participating otters were a non-mating male/female pair at Stamford Museum and Nature Center and two adult males at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk. $10 suggested donation. Refreshments will be served. Location: The Zoo’s Hanson Building, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport.

Aug 25, AARP Free Friday

If you’re an AARP cardholder, show your card or invitation and you get free admission to the Zoo! Up to three additional guests will receive a 15% discount off regular admission prices. Plus AARP members receive 20% off one gift shop item.

Aug 26, Teddy Bear Fest, noon-3 p.m.

Bring your favorite teddy bear friend to the Zoo! This “beary” fun day will feature children’s crafts and storytelling focusing on Bear Awareness and the facts about real bears. FREE admission for children under age 12 who bring their teddy bear to the “Teddy Bear Clinic” and are accompanied by a paying adult.

For more information, visit beardsleyzoo.com.