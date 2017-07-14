This week’s Concert on the Green features What It Is

What It Is, sponsored by Redding Neighbors and Newcomers and co-sponsored by Jen Wyss, will take place Sunday, July 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Redding Town Green.

What It Is is a combination of funk, soul, rock, jazz and R&B.

It’s a Connecticut-based act with a full horn section, studio level vocalists and musicians. It plays a mix of genres — rock, soul, pop, jazz and even a little country.

The four-piece monster horn section, hip rhythm professionals and talented vocalists enable a wide ranging repertoire that includes Steely Dan, Chicago, Tower of Power, Brian Setzer Big Band, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Van Morrison, Bruno Mars, Paul Simon, Al Green and George Strait.

This summer, What It Is will be performing at numerous outdoor concerts. It will the opening act for The Fabulous Thunderbirds on Friday, July 21 at the Hamden Summer Concert Series, The Durham Fair on Friday, Sept. 22 and at The Redding Summer Concert On the Green on Sunday, July 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Concert on the Green series is presented annually by the Redding Park & Recreation department, and features free concerts on the Town Green, located on Route 107 near the police department.

The concert is free of charge, though parking is sometimes limited.

General reminders

Redding Park & Recreation asks those attending the Concerts on the Green to consider a few rules and reminders:

Please keep an eye on the kids to make sure they are playing safely in back of the gazebo away from concert patrons. Only “soft types” of balls are allowed at the concerts.

Please make sure your children are not in the Parade Path Garden or climbing the young trees.

Use of gazebo during the show will be limited to parents with their children since children frequently jump off of the gazebo without parental supervision.

Dogs are welcome at the concerts, but please keep in mind that there are many people and small children at this event. Please leash your dogs, keep them under your control and, of course, clean up after them.

Please remember to pack out your own trash. We don’t have garbage cans since we feel each person can pack up what they brought in. The Girl Scouts’ trash containers are for their patrons only. Please help them by completely cleaning up your area and packing it to your home.

For the enjoyment of all, there is no smoking anywhere on the Redding Town Green during the concerts. Smoking is only permitted on the other side of the roadways.

Call 938-5036 Ext. 3 for rain cancellation information.

Parking information

All cars should park in the following locations when attending Concerts on the Green: