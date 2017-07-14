Young actors perform in Shakespeare play at New Pond Farm

There will be an evening performance of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” Get ready for mistaken identities, wrestling matches, family rivalries and love all rolled into a fast moving romantic comedy at New Pond Farm.

It will take place Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at 6 p.m. on the back lawn of the farmhouse. In the event of rain, the performances will be moved to Meadow Ridge, 100 Redding Road.

Performances are free but donations in support of this theatre arts program are encouraged.

Nineteen talented actors, going into grades 6 to 11, will give inspired performances. They have been working with Director Nancy Ponturo, Enrichment Director Dorothy Luongo and the rest of the Summer Shakespeare staff for three weeks and look forward to sharing their approach to classical material.