Zoning Commission approves permit to move large area of dirt

At the Zoning Commission meeting on July 12, the commission approved a special use permit to move more than 300 cubic yards of soil on Goodsell Hill Road.

The permit covers two lots on 26 and 30 Goodsell Hill Road owned by Thira LLC, represented by Thomas Quinn of Peak Engineering.

Zoning Conservation Officer Aimee Pardee said the owner is planning to market the lots for single-family dwellings.

“He has had permits in the past for dirt moving. Now he wants to bring more dirt onto the property and dress it — he is adding topsoil so the grass will grow nicer,” Pardee explained.

At the last Planning Commission meeting, Redding Planning Consultant John Hayes said the lot consists of some topsoil and some fill.

While the Planning Commission voted to approve the permit, commission member Laura Hoeing said it’s important to “make sure regulations are put in place and monitored.”