Heritage Center News and Activities     

Special Programs and notes

Wednesday Matinee — Chill out with free lemonade and a movie on Wednesday, August 2 at 1:30 p.m. The center is hoping to show ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife,” but check closer to the date to be sure of the feature.

“Salad Café” — The center will be making more of its garden salads on Thursday, July 27 and selling them at $3 each. The organic seniors’ garden is quite productive this year and has great variety in its garden blend. Call the Heritage Center office by Wednesday, July 26 to reserve a fresh garden salad. The pick up time is July 27 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. It is open to everyone.

Personal card-making workshop — Join the card-making workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The center will be making a variety of cards guided by Wendy Smith, a professional card designer. Register by Monday, Aug. 7. The fee is $10.

Philadelphia trip — Join this trip to see an exhibit of the “Terracotta Warriors” of ancient China. The exhibit is on display at only two locations in North America: on the west coast and at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. The two-day Friendship Tours bus trip on Nov. 11 and 12 has limited seating so call if interested. Prices and details are available. A $100 deposit must be received by Aug. 1.

Lunch at the Heritage Center – CW Resources provides lunch each Tuesday and Wednesday at noon for a donation of $3. To attend lunch, register one week in advance and no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday. For the month’s menu, or for questions, contact the Heritage Center office.

Redding Food Pantry, housed at the community center, is in need of donations for the summer months. Please call the Heritage Center office at 203-938-9725 for specific details but household cleaning supplies, toiletries, soups and cereals are especially needed at this time.

Please Note: For all weekly classes at the Heritage Center, register at the office at the beginning of each month before class begins so the center can have accurate rosters for instructors.

The Week Ahead…

Monday, July 24

9 a.m. — Tai Chi (introductory class)*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

2 p.m. — Clay Art Class, handbuilding with raw clay, then fired and glazed

Tuesday, July 25

8:30 a.m. — Trip to Essex Steam Train and River Boat*

9:30 a.m. — Beginning Spanish*

10 a.m. — Noon Reiki (available by appointment)*

10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Acupuncture and/or massage (sessions available by appointment.)*

10:30 a.m. — Spanish*

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week.)

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Art: Painting in all mediums*

Wednesday, July 26

8:50 a.m. — Yoga*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Current Events Discussion

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (must reserve one week in advance)

Thursday, July 27

10 a.m. — Quilting

11:30 a.m. — Guided meditation and Qi Gong*

11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. — Salad Café*

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Afternoon Quilting Bee

Friday, July 28

9:30 a.m. — Fitness to Fit You*

11 a.m. — Tai Chi*

*Requires registration fee. Contact the Heritage Center for details and registration information at 203-938-9725.

Information

The Heritage Center’s routine schedule of operation is Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon. Stop by the office in the Community Center or call 203-938-9725 for further information on programs and to register for activities.

There is free van service for seniors needing transportation to medical and special services. The van service operates Mondays through Thursdays with first pick up at 9 a.m. and last take home at 4:30 p.m. It also does Friday morning runs for trips to the bank, grocery store and library. Call the Heritage Center office at least a week in advance to schedule a ride.