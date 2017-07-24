The Redding Pilot

12-and-under baseball: Bat Silverbacks 11, Redding 7

By Redding Pilot on July 24, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Redding 12-and-under baseball team lost the lead late in an 11-7 defeat to the Bat Silverbacks on Monday, July 24.

The Bat Silverbacks took an early lead in the first inning with five runs. They scored one more in the top of the third to lead 6-0

Redding scored seven runs in the third inning to take the lead. The big inning was thanks to a fielder’s choice, a double by Nick Shuler, a two-run double by Joey Cordani and two errors.

The Bat Silverbacks were down 7-6 in the top of the sixth inning when they scored five, including three on a double.

Christian Nilsen started the game for Redding on the mound. He threw three innings, allowed six runs, six hits, and struck out four. Kyle Asanovic took the loss for Redding on the mound, going three innings, allowed five runs, two hits, and struck out five.
Shuler and Cordani each drove in two runs to lead Redding.

