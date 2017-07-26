Candidates endorsed at Republican, Democratic town caucuses

On Tuesday evening, July 25, a slate of candidates were endorsed for November’s municipal election in Redding.

The candidates are as follows:

Democratic slate:

First Selectman: Julia Pemberton

Selectman: Peg O’Donnell

Town Clerk (cross endorsed D): Michele R. Grande

Town Treasurer (cross endorsed unaffiliated): Wes Higgins

Tax Collector (cross endorsed R): Patricia J. Moisio

Board of Finance (4-year vacancy): Edward Miller

Board of Finance (6-year terms): Rob Dean, Jamie Barickman

Board of Education: Heather Whaley, Colleen Pilato

Board of Assessment Appeals: Margi Esten

Planning Commission: Toby Welles

Zoning Commission: Amy Atamian

Zoning Board of Appeals: Scott Smith

Zoning Board of Appeals Alternative: Dan Barrett

Constables: Chuck Mullaney, Jane Ross, Annet Bonfanti, Mary Ann Carman

Region 9 Board of Education: Gwen Denny, Cheryl Graziano

Republican slate:

Selectman: Michael Thompson

Town Clerk: Michele Grande (cross endorsed D)

Treasurer: Wes Higgins

Tax Collector: Patricia Moisio (cross endorsed R)

Board of Finance: Laurie Richardson, Jenifer Wyss, (6-year terms) Lewis Goldberg (4-year term)

Redding Board of Education: Laura Hoeing, John Reilly

Region 9 Board of Education: Kevin Murray, Frank Taylor

Planning Commission: Anda Cummings, Steven Gagnon

Zoning Commission: Theodore Ogonek

Zoning Board of Appeals: Jill Cilo

Zoning Board of Appeals Alternate: Trevor Furrer, Chuck Cilo

Board of Assessment Appeals: Greg Stackpole

Constable: William Cook, Urs Furre

There were 129 registered Democrats at the Redding Community Center.

Barbara Reynolds, a former Weston Democratic Town Committee Chair, and Redding’s Democratic State Central Representative, was elected Permanent Chair of the Democratic Caucus.

During the caucus, Ed Miller was nominated from the floor for the four-year Board of Finance vacancy term, opposing Democratic Town Committee endorsed candidate Mark Lewis. Lewis is a current Board of Finance member.

A voice count and hand count were both determined to be too close to call. Michele Grande, Redding Town Clerk, provided paper ballots to voters, which resulted in a win by Ed Miller by 64 to 63.

The remainder of the Democratic Town Committee endorsed slate was favorably affirmed by the caucus.

Over at Redding Town Hall on the same evening, 61 registered Republicans checked in at the Republican Town Caucus.

“We are proud to announce a very strong slate of highly qualified candidates for these important town positions and are grateful to have so many talented individuals who are committed to serve our town,” commented Republican Town Council Vacancy Chair Ward Mazzucco. “We are particularly pleased that Michael Thompson will be heading our slate and that we also have an unusually strong field of highly qualified candidates running for key board and commission seats as well as other town offices.

In reacting to the endorsement, Thompson said, “I am honored to have the support of the Republican Town Committee as I seek reelection and look forward to serving our community on the Board of Selectmen for another two years.

“As the state legislature considers reductions in municipal aid and the possible shifting of additional pension and health care obligations to smaller communities like Redding, it is imperative that we be diligent in our efforts to control spending while maximizing each tax dollar to provide the essential services our town requires,” he said.

Advancing the foreclosure process in Georgetown and identifying the most realistic path forward at the Gilbert and Bennett site will remain of primary importance to him, he said.

“I will continue to work in a bipartisan manner with my colleagues on the Board of Selectmen to create an environment for a successful result in Georgetown while keeping Redding a unique, safe and enjoyable place to live,” he added.