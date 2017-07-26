Dunsby criticizes majority party’s priorities

State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) voiced his disapproval of the House approval of the state employees’ union concession package.

His concerns were based on the package’s insufficient savings relative to the size of Connecticut’s fiscal crisis, lack of structural changes, and its extension of the current union contract until 2027, including a multi-year no layoff provision.

The concession package, negotiated by Gov. Dannel Malloy and union leaders, was ratified by state employees earlier this month and now is tentatively scheduled to go before the state Senate on July 31.

According to of Office of Fiscal Analysis, the agreement will save the state about $700 million over the next two years. Employees will receive no wage increase in years one and two, a $2,000 stipend in year three, and 3.5% wage increases in years four and five.

House Republicans, including Dunsby, highlighted some of the structural change in the concession package as “steps in the right direction” that they supported, but reiterated the deal won’t solve Connecticut’s fiscal crisis and will likely result in tax increases.

“No one likes asking employees to take less than they hoped to get, but the state is in fiscal crisis and the magnitude of this crisis dwarfs the savings produced by this agreement,” Dunsby said.

“Taxpayers will inevitably be told to make up the difference. Any new union contract needs to switch state employees to a defined contribution plan rather than just creating new tiers.”

The deal also restricts the state’s ability to lay off state workers until 2021, an option Dunsby warned against ruling out, given Connecticut’s ongoing financial problems.

“If three years from now we face a big deficit — an outcome consistent with recent experience — the one thing we won’t be able to do is reduce the workforce,” he said.

No action was taken July 24 on passing a two-year budget for Connecticut. House Republicans’ attempts to call their fully vetted, no tax-increase budget proposal for a vote were shut down by majority Democrats, according to Dunsby.

“Legislators should not have been able to get away with supporting this piece of the budget without saying how they were going to make the whole thing work,” Dunsby said.

“Legislative Republicans have produced several no-tax increase budgets in response to changing circumstances. We haven’t been allowed to debate or vote on any. It’s time to vote on a budget.”

Dunsby represents the 135th General Assembly district communities of Easton, Redding, and Weston.