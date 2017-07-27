A walk-off single in the bottom of the sixth inning propelled the Redding 12-and-under baseball team to a 5-4 win over Mahopac, N.Y, on Tuesday, July 18.

With the bases loaded, Nick Shuler came through with the game-winning hit to right field.

Redding, a program of the Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton, captured the lead in the first inning. Jackson Spurgeon singled and later scored on a single by Ian Nilsen. Mahopac tied it in the top of the second on a solo home run and scored two more in the fourth on a double, a walk and an RBI single.

Mahopac then had pitching problems in the bottom of the inning. Five outs forced in a couple of runs and allowed Redding to tie it at 3-3.

Will Iuzzolino’s sacrifice fly in the fifth put Redding back on top but it was then tied in the sixth on a double and an error. It had the bases loaded with two outs when Christian Nilsen struck out the last batter to get out of the jam without additional damage, setting the stage for Shuler’s game-winning hit in the last of the inning.

Christian Nilsen earned the win for Redding, pitching one inning, allowing one run, two hits, one strikeout and one walk.

Iuzzolino started the game. He threw two innings, surrendered one run, two hits, with three strikeouts and one walk.

Ian Nilsen went two for three at the plate to lead Redding’s offense.

A large lead came in handy for Redding when it hosted New Milford 2 the next day. The visitors scored 1 runs over the next three frames before Redding prevailed 17-14.

New Milford 2 took an early lead in the first inning on a two-run home run but the hosts answered with four in their first turn on home runs by Kyle Asanovic, Christian Nilsen and a RBI single by Shuler.

Redding scored six runs in the second with the help of two errors, a walk by Spurgeon, a groundout by Tyler Rowland and a single by Charlie Basta.

After scoring a run in the third, New Milford 2 made things interesting with six runs in the fourth with two singles, a groundout and a double.

While Redding scored three more in the bottom of the inning helped by Ian Nilsen’s homer, New Milford 2 still threatened with four runs in the sixth.

Christian Nilsen earned the win on the mound for Redding, surrendering two runs, four hits, one strikeout and one walk over two innings. Ian Nilsen threw two and a third innings.

Redding had 11 hits in the game. Iuzzolino and Shuler each had three hits. Asanovic drove in five runs.

Hits were far fewer for Redding when it took on Somers the next day. It managed just five in a 3-2 loss.

Two errors and a triple led to 2-0 runs by host Somers in the first inning. It scored another on two walks and an error in the third before Redding scored on on a sacrifice fly by Basta in the fourth. Singles by Basta and Rowland in the sixth put the tying runs on but Redding could bring only one home before Somers clinched the win.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Somers struck out ten, while Redding fanned five. Asanovic took the loss for Redding, pitching two and a third innings, allowing three runs, two hits, and striking out three.

Basta and and Ian Houlihan each drove in one run to lead Redding.

Redding lost a slim lead late in an 11-7 defeat to the Bat Silverbacks on Monday..

The Bat Silverbacks took an early lead in the first inning with five runs. They scored one more in the top of the third to lead 6-0.

Redding scored seven runs in the third inning to take the lead. The big inning was thanks to a fielder’s choice, a double by Nick Shuler, a two-run double by Joey Cordani and two errors.

The Bat Silverbacks were down 7-6 in the top of the sixth inning when they scored five, including three on a double.

Christian Nilsen started the game for Redding on the mound. He threw three innings, allowed six runs, six hits, and struck out four. Asanovic took the loss for Redding on the mound, going three innings, allowed five runs, two hits, and struck out five.

Shuler and Cordani each drove in two runs to lead Redding.