Easton and Redding kids act in show directed by Broadway vets

Broadway actors Julius Anthony Rubio and Allysa Shorte will stage the summer production of Legally Blonde for Broadway Method Academy.

Kevin Keating, Emily Seanor and Genevieve Seanor of Easton, along with Jack Stone of Redding will perform in the junior version of Legally Blonde. Kevin will play Callahan and Jack will play Warner.

Emily Seanor will play Leilani and Genevieve Seanor will play the store manager. Kevin and Jack will also perform in the original version of Legally Blonde.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julius and Allysa to Fairfield and BMA this summer,” said Executive Producer Connor Deane. “Our students are getting to experience a true professional Broadway creative process. The bar has been set exceptionally high, and we know our incredibly talented young actors will far exceed our expectations.”

Joining Julius Rubio (Finding Neverland, On Your Feet) and Shorte (After Midnight, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical), will be J. Scott Handley, musical direction, and Colleen McCurely, associate choreographer.

Performances will run July 29 and 30 at Fairfield University Quick Center for the Arts. Four performances will include two original versions and two Legally Blonde Junior versions.

The production will feature scenic design by Ryan Howell, lighting design by Weston G. Wetzel, wig design by Kelly Yurko of CCM, and costume design by Colleen Fitzsimons. Connor Deane serves as executive producer/associate director and Colleen McCurley as associate choreographer.

The musical features music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach.

Tickets for BMA’s productions of Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde Junior are on-sale. For more information, call 203-675-3526 or visit broadwaymethodacademy.com.

BMA, located at 63 Unquowa Road in Fairfield, serves as the resident conservatory of the Westport Country Playhouse.