The Redding Pilot

First place

By Redding Pilot on July 27, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Redding 10-and-under baseball team, a program of the Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton, finished in first place in the Cal Ripken Xtreme Summer League with a 14-1 record during the regular season. Front row, from left, are Jack Gilbert, Jimmy Kennedy, Ronan O’Connor, Lachlan Ellis, Chris Cervi and Connor Houlihan. Middle row, from left, are Tyler Dance, A.J. Cordani, Danny Smith, Kyle Dobbins, Logan Kady and Cooper Rotondo. Back row, from left, are coaches Mike Dobbins, Chris Rotondo and Nick Kady

Related posts:

  1. 10-and-under baseball: Summer season gets underway
  2. Bouncing back
  3. 12-and-under baseball: Redding places third in league
  4. 10-and-under baseball: Redding ends summer season

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post 12-and-under baseball: Late hit wins it for Redding Next Post This Weekend: New exhibits & artists' talks, dance & comedy shows, jazz, rock & Cole Porter tributes, Shakespeare, science & wizardry
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress