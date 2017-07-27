The Redding 10-and-under baseball team, a program of the Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton, finished in first place in the Cal Ripken Xtreme Summer League with a 14-1 record during the regular season. Front row, from left, are Jack Gilbert, Jimmy Kennedy, Ronan O’Connor, Lachlan Ellis, Chris Cervi and Connor Houlihan. Middle row, from left, are Tyler Dance, A.J. Cordani, Danny Smith, Kyle Dobbins, Logan Kady and Cooper Rotondo. Back row, from left, are coaches Mike Dobbins, Chris Rotondo and Nick Kady