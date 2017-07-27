Redding artist reflects on career, friendship with Mary Anne Guitar

When artist Susan Durkee first learned of the death of former Redding First Selectman Mary Anne Guitar last week, she said she was flooded with memories.

“Mary Anne was very close friends with my family,” Durkee said. “She was a friend of my parents and I got to be friends with her too.”

She fondly recalled memories of her friend, including “her wit, unflagging determination and opinions, and a love of cats,” Durkee said.

“She was also a great cook,” Durkee added. “She took classes from Julia Child. I had many wonderful lunches at her home.”

Guitar purchased Durkee’s very first piece of artwork at the Mark Twain Library Art Show in 1981. “It was a satirical drawing of three prunish DAR ladies (Daughters of the American Revolution),” Durkee recalled.

In 2004, Durkee even painted a portrait of Guitar. “It was an oil painting of Mary Anne sitting on a bench with a bunch daisies around her because she loved flowers.

“I drew it because I respected all she did for the town of Redding. I gave it to her as a gift,” said Durkee, who is a self-taught artist. Durkee’s home and studio, called The Lobster Pot, are both located on Mark Twain’s original property.

The early years

Durkee began painting when she was about 7 years old.

“I was self trained by studying the masters. That’s how people used to learn to paint in the 1600s and 1700s. They studied the works of famous painters,” she said.

While she spent time selling real estate, for the past 22 years Durkee has been a full-time artist. Her paintings can be found all over Redding — from the Mark Twain Library to Town Hall.

Most of her work consists of official portraits such as presidents of companies, and headmasters and faculty members of private schools. Currently, she’s working on portraits of faculty from the Emma Willard School in Troy, NY.

Strong connection to Mark Twain

Durkee said she has felt connected to Mark Twain for much of her life.

“My mom and dad bought Dan Beard’s house on Great Pasture Road,” she said. “Dan was Mark Twain’s good friend and illustrator. For 33 years, I have lived on Mark Twain’s property and I’ve painted at least 10 portraits of him.”

Durkee said she loves everything about her property. “It’s very magical being here. The gardens are absolutely beautiful. Having a house and working at the top of a hill has a very special energy,” she said.

She added that she feels so strongly tied to Twain that she and her husband, Terrance Von Tobel, have named all their pets after characters in Twain’s books. Their pets’ names include Twain, Isabel, Cappy, Becky, Tommy and Sammy.

Portrait of Mark Twain to be hung at the library

One of Durkee’s portraits of Twain, which was originally donated to the library for a fundraiser, will be hung up at the library in the next few weeks.

“The portrait is a wonderful representation of a seated Twain with two of his favorite things — a cat and a cigar. The Mark Twain Library is honored to hang it in a place of honor and to have two portraits by Susan side by side — father and daughter.

“This is very special to us as it was the sale of a small farm that Twain had gifted his daughter that was the seed money to build the original library,” said Beth Dominianni, director of the library.

Durkee’s portrait of Twain will be displayed above the reference desk, next to one of Twain’s daughter, Jean. The portrait of Jean was also painted by Durkee.

Portraits capture a person’s spirit

Durkee said she likes painting portraits because they capture the spirit of the person — especially their eyes.

“I spend a lot of time with the eyes,” she said. “When you’re painting a portrait, the eyes carry so much of the life of the subject and hold your gaze. They express and give life to the subject and they engage you. They make a connection. The eyes have to be done very sensitively.”

Redding will always be home

Durkee said she would never think of calling another place home. “Redding is a wonderful town,” she said. “I love being here.”

For more information on Susan Durkee, visit www.SusanDurkee.com.