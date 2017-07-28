The Redding Pilot

Redding children to perform in ‘Willy Wonka’ with NewArts

Two Redding children, Jadyn Brier and Phoebe Swedrock, are appearing this weekend in Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka,” July 28 at 7 p.m.July 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and July 30 at 2 p.m., at the theater at Walnut Hill Community Church in Bethel. This is a production by NewArts, the theatrical production entity of the 12.14 Foundation.

They are pictured with Charles Romano, grandson of Redding residents Rosemary and Roger Wright. Charles will play Joseph in NewArts’ production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” August 11 at 7 p.m.August 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and August 13 at 2 p.m., in which Jadyn is also a chorus member.

From left, Jadyn Brier and Phoebe Swedrock of Redding are appearing this weekend in Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka."

From left, Jadyn Brier and Phoebe Swedrock of Redding are appearing this weekend in Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka.” They are pictured with Charles Romano, grandson of Redding residents Rosemary and Roger Wright.

