Redding church groups repair homes in Appalachia

On a recent trip to Appalachia, Virginia, a group of Redding church members and local high school students experienced a rude awakening about what life is like for those less fortunate.

The group, made up of 42 members and friends from two Redding churches — First Church of Christ, Congregational and St. Patrick Church — traveled to Appalachia for five days earlier this month to repair homes.

The trip is under the direction of the Appalachia Service Project. ASP is a faith-based organization in Johnson City, TN, that works with over two dozen organizations throughout the Appalachian Region to reach out to families deserving of assistance, based on a vetting process.

During the summer, volunteer groups arrive at these locations from all parts of the country to work on a variety of projects that will give people a better home and a better quality of life.

While in Virginia, the Redding group worked each day on the house. At night, they stayed in an empty schoolhouse.

17-year-old Carolyn Miller of Redding was among the 31 teenagers who went on the trip. This was her third mission trip — she has also been on mission trips in Jamaica and West Virginia.

In Jamaica, “We built houses from the ground up with wood, cinder blocks and metal roofing,” said Caroline, who graduated from Joel Barlow High School in the spring. “We also helped in vacation Bible school and gave kids swim lessons.”

While in West Virginia, “The house we were working on was at the bottom of a steep hill that got flooded every time it rained. We dug a two-foot ditch all around the house and then filled it with gravel and a drainage pipe,” Caroline said. “Then, we replaced all the back siding and the insulation and redid the kitchen floor and walls.”

In Virginia, Caroline worked on a tiny trailer with nine people living in it, including six children under the age of 5.

“We replaced the underpinning of the trailer and then built a porch,” she said.

She said she engaged in physically challenging and grueling work such as “lying in the mud while screwing in the underpinnings. We tore out all the old underpinnings and then we had to drill in beams onto the top of the trailer. We also had to hammer in beams along the floor. We were covered in cobwebs,” she added.

Despite the manual labor, Caroline said what stands out most in her mind from all her trips is the people she met. “I became really close with the people whose homes I worked on. They live in very deep poverty yet they are still so happy and full of joy,” she said.

The ASP trip is open to anyone. Homebuilding skills are not a requirement. “All you need is a good heart,” said Redding resident Charles Eichhorn, chairman of the Outreach Committee of the First Church of Christ, Congregational, and organizer of the mission trip.

“The ASP folks have the knowledge that needs to be done on the houses and our crew chiefs mentor and guide them along the way,” he explained.

The cost of the trip was $325 per person, which went toward accommodations, food and building materials.

Eichhorn said the homes that the crew worked on were in horrible condition. “They would be bulldozed down if they were up here. They are trailers and mobile homes made out of aluminum and wood,” he said.

Most of the homeowners are unemployed. They come from former coal mining families, according to Eichhorn.

He said those who go on the trip each year make a serious realization about their lifestyle in a town like Redding.

“They come to understand that the whole world is not like Redding, Connecticut. Redding is la la land. Both the young people and adults are very privileged here. They realize the need that is right here within our own country, and the way that other people are forced to live through no fault of their own.

“They teach us a major lesson, which is perseverance and humility. These people have a rough road, yet they still have a smile on their face. They show us as much love as we show them, if not more,” he said.

“I realize how much we take for granted here,” Caroline said. “What we worry about here is completely different than what they worry about.”

“It was an awesome experience,” Eichhorn said. “We are happy to bring just a little bit of hope to their lives.”

For more information on the Appalachia Service Project, visit asphome.org/.