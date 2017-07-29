This week’s Concert on the Green features Terrapin

The music of the Grateful Dead will be live in concert with Terrapin on Sunday, July 30 at Redding Park.

The concert is sponsored by Professional Water Systems and co-sponsored by RCL.

Terrapin has performed at Garcia’s at the Capitol Theatre, Fairfield Theater Company and The Palace Theater in Stamford, as well as Emelin Theater in Mamaroneck, N.Y., and American Beauty in Manhattan.

Since 2013, Terrapin has performed over 1​6​0 concerts. Each show presents an original interpretation of songs that Dead​heads have loved and listened to for decades.

Together, the members of​ ​Terrapin perform for both the true ​Deadhead​ ​a​s well as​ the newly acquainted listener.

“The band is on a roll,” said Geoff Schneider, one of Terrapin’s co-founders. “Each of us has been playing these songs practically our whole lives. It was magical from the very first night we played.”

Terrapin offers a selection of Grateful Dead classics as well as weaving occasional surprises from other artist’s songs that Jerry Garcia or Bob Weir performed. These include music from Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, The Beatles, Little Feat and the Rolling Stones.

The Concert on the Green series is presented annually by the Redding Park & Recreation department, and features free concerts on the Town Green, located on Route 107 near the police department.

The concert is free of charge, though parking is sometimes limited.

General reminders

Redding Park & Recreation asks those attending the Concerts on the Green to consider a few rules and reminders:

Please keep an eye on the kids to make sure they are playing safely in back of the gazebo away from concert patrons. Only “soft types” of balls are allowed at the concerts.

Please make sure your children are not in the Parade Path Garden or climbing the young trees.

Use of gazebo during the show will be limited to parents with their children since children frequently jump off of the gazebo without parental supervision.

Dogs are welcome at the concerts, but please keep in mind that there are many people and small children at this event. Please leash your dogs, keep them under your control and, of course, clean up after them.

Please remember to pack out your own trash. We don’t have garbage cans since we feel each person can pack up what they brought in. The Girl Scouts’ trash containers are for their patrons only. Please help them by completely cleaning up your area and packing it to your home.

For the enjoyment of all, there is no smoking anywhere on the Redding Town Green during the concerts. Smoking is only permitted on the other side of the roadways.

Call 938-5036 Ext. 3 for rain cancellation information.

Parking information

All cars should park in the following locations when attending Concerts on the Green: