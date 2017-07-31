Police Log: Motor vehicle accident with an injury, motor vehicle stops

Motor vehicle accident with an injury

At the intersection near Black Rock Turnpike and Giles Hill, a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Redding resident Marvin Lee was traveling north on Black Rock. When he was going to make a lefthand turn onto Giles Hill, another vehicle struck him from the rear. The operator, Redding resident Dawn Gasper, 33, was given an infraction for following too close. There were minor injuries.

Motor vehicle stops

On Route 107 near Georgetown, a vehicle was stopped for going 76 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone. The driver was 38-year-old Redding resident Caleb Rogers. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for speeding and was released on a written promise to appear in Danbury court.

A vehicle was observed in Huntington State Park at midnight, when the park was closed. An officer initiated the motor vehicle stop. The operator, a 17-year-old male, was was in violation of Connecticut Graduated Driver’s License Laws. The driver’s parents were contacted. His license was seized. He was issued an infraction for the Graduated Driver’s License Violation.

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

On Weston Road and Route 57, an officer had his license plate reader activated and hit on a vehicle that was unregistered. The operator, 48-year-old Norwalk resident Manuel Villalobos, was under suspension. He was charged with Operating Under Suspension and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle. The car was towed.

Stats from July 17-25:

Total calls — 206

Animal control investigation — 6

Simple assault — 1

Untimely death — 1

Assist EMS — 9

Assist Fire — 0

Home and business alarms — 12

Missing person — 0

Motor vehicle accidents — 3

Suspicious vehicle/person reports — 5

Crisis intervention — 0

Traffic offenses

Total traffic stops made — 63

Tickets issued — 9

Written warnings — 23

Verbal warnings — 9

DWI arrests — 0

Well-being check — 1