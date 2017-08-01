The Redding Pilot

League champs

By Redding Pilot on August 1, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Redding 10-and-under summer travel team beat Monroe 8-4 on July 27 to win the Cal Ripken Xtreme League. Front row, from left, are Connor Houlihan, Chris Cervi, Lachlin Ellis, Ronan O’Connor and Jack Gilbert. Middle row, from left, are Tyler Dance, A.J. Cordani, Danny Smith, Cooper Rotondo, Logan Kady and Kyle Dobbins. Back row, from left, are coach Mike Dobbins, coach Chris Rotondo and coach Nick Kady.

