Library gears up for 57th annual book fair

On a recent afternoon, Carol Hartten stepped into a nondescript room in the rear of the Mark Twain Library, a small space where she and other volunteers work throughout the year processing donations for the library’s annual book fair.

Hartten, who has headed up the fair’s children’s section for over 25 years, flipped on the light and took in the sight — her workspace was completely hidden under cardboard boxes filled with books. They took up every inch of the six-foot-long counter and two shelves above. There were even boxes stacked below the counter.

“Oh, my goodness. This was completely clear when I left just three days ago,” she exclaimed.

For the 57th consecutive year, the Mark Twain Library will hold its annual book fair at the Community Center over Labor Day weekend, from Friday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 4. With over 65,000 items for sale, the fair draws people from all over the east coast.

Every year, volunteers put on green aprons and lend time, expertise and hard work to this town tradition. This year, even more volunteers are needed to handle the volume of donations coming into the library.

“We’ve had a flood of books coming in this year,” said Jeanne Wendschuh, co-chair of the book fair. “This happens as we get close to our donation deadline of July 31, but this year has been particularly busy with donations. That also means, of course, that we will need even more volunteers to lend a hand during the book fair.”

While volunteers are needed to work the book fair itself, support is also needed on the days before and after the fair for set it up and break it down.

“It takes a tremendous group effort — in terms of time, logistics and expertise — to put on the biggest and best book fair every year,” said Catherine Riordan, book fair co-chair.

The book fair is one of the library’s principal fund-raisers and is indispensable because the library is not fully funded by the town.

“It’s a necessary function to keep the library actually running,” said Bob Morton, a retired art book editor who has volunteered for nearly 20 years.

Volunteers are needed for every stage of the fair itself, but for those who would like to get more involved, longtime volunteers suggest becoming a back room volunteer. Those volunteers — who literally work in a back room at the library — work throughout the entire year, sorting, pricing and packaging donations.

Marshall and Janet Metzger have been volunteering for 15 years and will be retiring this year. Marshall, former president of the Board of Trustees, is in charge of the American and Civil War Section in the back room, while Janet has volunteered in many roles for the book fair.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed both the variety of books and seeing what people are interested in reading,” said Marshall, a retired aeronautical engineer and management executive. “I’ve been extremely impressed with the number of hours and dedication of the volunteers who make the book fair as wonderful as it is.”

Some back room volunteers have a special expertise that draws them to the work and they are put in charge of pricing certain sections. For example, Morton is in charge of the Book Fair’s Art Section.

Also working in the back room is Jane Hamilton-Merritt, a journalist, author and college professor who has headed up the history sections and literary sets for about 25 years.

“It’s easier for someone with some expertise in a field to price and judge the quality of a book,” Hamilton-Merritt said.

“If you put me in cookbooks, I wouldn’t know what to do,” she quipped.

Many longer-term volunteers donate so much time to the library every year because they love the library and love books.

“We love to see books and we love to handle books. This work gives us an opportunity to see what’s new and what people are reading,” Morton said.

Ann Raymond, who first started volunteering for the book fair when she and her husband moved to town in 1967, said the best part of working in the back room is finding a book that has value.

“When you know your field, you know the books in your field. It’s so exciting to find a valuable book,” said Raymond, who heads up the Ecology, Nature and Pets Sections.

Hartten said back room work is engaging and satisfying because it is filled with new discoveries. She added that the work can also be challenging, with over 400 cartons of material to process in her category this year. Yet, Hartten said her work in the back room is something she would not want to give up.

“I’ve met some of my best friends through the back room. It’s my home away from home — literally,” Hartten said with a laugh. “There’s a certain camaraderie back there. I’m just really glad to do this. I think we’re all glad to be doing the best we can for the benefit of the library,” Hartten said.

To volunteer for the book fair, sign up on the library’s website, www.marktwainlibrary.org, at the library, or call 203-938-2545 for information.