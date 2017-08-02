Obituary: Mary Anne Guitar, former Redding First Selectman, 95

Former First Selectman Mary Anne Guitar, a former First Selectman and founder of the Redding Land Trust, died Tuesday, July 18, at the age of 95.

First Selectman Julia Pemberton said Guitar’s passing is a great loss for the town of Redding.

“Mary Anne Guitar was first selectman of the town from 1977 to 1989. Before that, she was a selectman from 1969 to 1975. She first bought her home here in 1956 and then moved here full time in mid-1960s,” Pemberton said.

Pemberton said Guitar has been a mentor to many people, especially to those who are active today in town government.

“If there was one thing I would say about her, it’s that when you walk out in your door anywhere in town, no one can debate that the beauty of Redding persists today largely due to the efforts of Mary Anne Guitar and her fellow land savers,” Pemberton said.

According to Pemberton, Guitar was instrumental in helping Redding achieve its goals of acquisition of open space — the Lonetown march across from Redding Elementary School.

“It was also known as Murphy’s Swamp back then,” Pemberton said. “This was the first piece of open space purchased by the town of Redding.”

“Mary Anne was 95 years old but she wanted kids to learn about tadpoles and nature firsthand — not on a computer but by feeling the frogs,” Pemberton added.

Pemberton said what everyone can do to best pay tribute to Guitar is on the next beautiful day, “I would urge everyone to get outdoors. Put on some bug spray and go take a walk in the woods or in a meadow, Huntington or Putnam Park or Saugatuck Falls. Go enjoy the beautiful open space we have here in Redding,” she said.

She said that enjoying Redding’s natural beauty is the best thing residents can do to remember Guitar.

“She certainly left Redding better off as a community than when she found it, and so that’s our task,” Pemberton said.

Laurie Heiss, Redding Land Trust Board member, who was a personal friend of Guitar, said It’s hard to capture this woman’s life in a few words.

“She lived her life for this town,” Heiss said. “It’s the end of an era.”

A public memorial gathering to celebrate the life of Guitar will be held on Saturday, Aug.12, at 4:30 p.m. at the Redding Historical Society, 43 Lonetown Road, near the Community Garden. Parking will be at the Redding Community Center at 37 Lonetown Road and along Route 107. Seniors and those with mobility concerns can pull into the Historical Society driveway (just after the house) to be dropped off directly at the tent, with parking nearby. Police will be on site to direct traffic.

The large tent, with hundreds of chairs, will be at the top of the hill, approached via the white gravel driveway off Lonetown Rd/Route 107 (just north of the left turn to the Community Center).

After the program, everyone is invited to celebrate together with a champagne toast and light refreshments and share their anecdotes about and memories of Guitar. This will be at the barn behind Lonetown Manor and Redding Historical Society Headquarters.