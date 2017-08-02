The Redding Pilot

Road work on Old Redding Road on Wednesday, Aug. 2

By Redding Pilot on August 2, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Transportation · 0 Comments

The Public Works Department will be working on sections of Old Redding Road on Wednesday, Aug. 2.  Please avoid traveling Old Redding Road if possible.  For additional information,

Avoid traveling on Old Redding Road on Wednesday, Aug. 2, if possible.

Avoid traveling on Old Redding Road on Wednesday, Aug. 2, if possible.

call the Public Works Department at 203-938-2801.

Related posts:

  1. Highway Department working on Old Redding Road, Thursday, Aug. 3
  2. ER9 schools have snow delay
  3. Delayed opening for Easton, Redding and Region 9 due to wintry mix
  4. Snow could make messy Friday commute

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Former U.S. comptroller general runs for governor Next Post Highway Department working on Old Redding Road, Thursday, Aug. 3
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress