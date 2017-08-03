Camp in the Country

New Pond Farm gives inner-city children a summer camp experience

Ten-year-old Izaiah Robillard of Bridgeport wakes up every morning at 5:45 a.m. and feeds chickens, milks cows, and calls in the sheep.

“Sometimes, the sheep go off in different places. We need to call ‘Oly Oly’ to call them back,” Isaiah said. “They follow us and listen to us.”

Izaiah is one of three dozen campers at Redding’s New Pond Farm Education Center’s summer camp program for inner-city children. The children, ages 8 to 12, are sent by agencies in Bridgeport, Danbury and Norwalk to spend 10 days at the camp in three separate sessions. They get to take in the full experience of summertime on a country farm.

In addition to interacting with farm animals, they go swimming, camping and stargazing, as well as working with farmers to harvest fresh foods from the garden.

The camp brings together the city children with children from Redding and surrounding towns.

The children come to the camp on full scholarship, paid for by the camp, which raises $40,000 each year to sustain the program. They are all from underprivileged backgrounds. The agency selects the campers.

“Each summer, 24 inner-city youngsters have this amazing opportunity of living on a farm for ten days, becoming a part of our farm family,” said Ann Taylor, executive director of New Pond Farm.

The children live in a college dormitory, located on the grounds of New Pond Farm. Counselors from Europe, including Poland, the Ukraine, Ireland and England, are hired through an agency to work on the farm with the campers.

There are five themes children learn about during their stay: environmental, Native American, arts, astronomy, and agriculture.

“Everything here is a new experience. There are no farms near where I live,” Izaiah said.

Twelve-year-old Josh Sutherland of Stratford said he just learned how to dive and how to swim in the deep end of the pool.

While Josh admitted he was homesick when he first arrived at the camp, “I got through it with my friends,” he said.

Jaden Crosley, 8, of Bridgeport, said he learned the “trick” to picking up chickens’ eggs. “You pick [the chickens] up with one hand and with the other one, you get the eggs,” he said, excitedly. “I picked up 12 eggs. Then I washed them, put them in cartons and put them in the fridge.”

Ten-year-old Shyanna Crosley of Bridgeport said her favorite part of camp, so far, was the campout. “We ate hot dogs, hamburgers and corn,” she said.

Shyanna added that she learned a lot about outer space at the camp’s astronomy center. “We saw a moon on the telescope, looked at the stars and saw Saturn,” she said. “We made constellations with marshmallows.”

Gamelia Grant, 9, of Bridgeport said she liked doing yoga. “We get to stretch our bodies. It’s a fun stretch that is hard,” she said. “We stand up on one foot. It’s called a tree. I have to keep my balance.”

Hasaun Mcgee, age 10, of Bridgeport, said his favorite day so far has been “every single day,” he said. “There is always something to do here.”

According to camp director Tim Laughlin, this is a life- changing experience for the children. “We get many campers who come back and visit long after their summer is over — sometimes, they come back with their own children,” said Laughlin, who is the program director at New Pond Farm during the school year.

He recalled one such camper.

“Last year, a young man who just got engaged visited the camp with his fiancee,” Laughlin said. “He told her that this is the camp that changed his life.”

New Pond Farm Education Center’s summer camp was founded in 1975 by Carmen Mathews, who passed away in 1995. It was originally a turkey coop.

“Carmen always wanted New Pond Farm to be small and personal,” said Ann Taylor, executive director of New Pond Farm education center. “It’s been our joy to stay true to her vision.”

For more information on the New Pond Farm summer camp, or to sponsor a camper, visit http://newpondfarm.org/education/summer-camp/summer-camp/.