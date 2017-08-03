Obituary: Dorothy Sinnott (nee Emerson), 69

Dorothy Sinnott (nee Emerson) passed away July 23, 2017 in Tucson, Ariz. She was born on February 3, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Virginia Goss Emerson and George Allen Emerson, Sr.

She was the third generation of her family to attend Purdue University and second to pledge Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. After graduation, she joined Procter and Gamble and rose to the position of supervisor, consumer relations.

While at P&G, she met and later married J. William (Bill) Sinnott who was in marketing. During their time there, they had the first of their two children, Virginia.

Afterwards, her journey took her to Pennington, NJ, where their second daughter Laura was born; Redding, CT, and Oro Valley, AZ. While in Redding, she was an energetic volunteer as a teacher’s assistant and PTA coordinator. Plus, she ran the annual First Church of Christ Congregational craft fair for many years.

She became an avid hiker in Connecticut and completed the northern part of the Appalachian Trail, as well as Big Bend Texas trails and numerous hikes in Arizona.

In her later years, she rediscovered her love of needlework and her pillows, rugs and tapestries are not only cherished by three generations of her family, but are true works of art. Much of her work can be distinguished by the incorporation of fur from the cat or dog sitting on her lap as she worked, as her love of animals (especially cats) was a constant theme throughout her life and a frequent subject of her needlework. Her work has been featured on needlepoint web sites in New England and Arizona.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Sinnott; brothers Kenneth R. Emerson of Bettendorf, IA and George A. Emerson, Jr. of San Diego, CA; daughters Dr. Virginia Sinnott-Stutzman of Plymouth, MA and Laura Sinnott Modic of Kalamazoo, MI and her four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The West, 5615 E. River Road,Tucson, AZ 85750 — a volunteer, nonprofit needleworks/gift shop that contributes to various children’s, women’s and family charities in Southern Arizona.

A celebration of her extraordinary life will be held at a date to be determined.

Visit Dorothy’s online guestbook at www.VistosoFH.com.