The Redding 10-and-under summer travel baseball team beat Monroe 8-4 on Thursday, July 27, to capture the Cal Ripken Xtreme 10-and-under B division championship at the Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton.

Such was the second straight win over its opponent, having beaten Monroe 2-1 two days earlier in the second round of the playoffs.

Monroe jumped on Redding, a program of the Boys and Girls Club, in the top of the first inning. taking a 3-0 lead. After Redding went scoreless in the bottom half of the frame shut it down Monroe in the second.

After hits by A.J. Cordani, Connor Houlihan and Cooper Rotondo, coupled with a few walks from Kyle Dobbins and Danny Smith, Redding took a 4-3 lead after two. Monroe quickly answered, tying the game at 4-4 after three innings.

The score remained that way until Redding came up in the home half of the fifth, courtesy of some big hits. With two outs, Rotondo singled to left field to begin the rally.

Logan Kady followed with a double, scoring Rotondo from first. Chris Cervi doubled in Kady, giving Redding a two-run lead.

With Cervi on second, Lachlin Ellis tripled into the gap in right-center, plating Cervi. Cordani then singled to bring home Ellis to make it 8-4. In the top half of the sixth, Ellis did the rest on the mound. Having come in to take over for Jack Gilbert in the third inning, he went the distance, getting Monroe in order to clinch the championship.

“This is a gritty group of kids,” said head Coach Chris Rotondo. “Every time they step on the field the believe they are going to win … and they pretty much did, finishing with an 18-1 record over the summer. Everybody contributed on this team.”