Heritage Center news and activities

Special programs and notes

Personal card-making workshop — There will be a card-making workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. Make a variety of cards and guided by Wendy Smith, a professional card designer. Register by Monday Aug. 7. The cost is $10.

Opera Talks — The next season of opera talks are with Jean Schroeder. Each session will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. in the “card room”. The dates are: Sept. 12, Oct. 17, Nov. 14, Dec. 5, Jan.16, Mar. 13, Apr. 10, and May 15. There are also flyers from the Ridgefield Playhouse with the listings and dates of HD opera broadcasts for the Oct. 2017 to April 2018 season. Stop by the office to pick one up.

Be good to yourself — Tuesdays at Heritage Center have become known as “Healthy Tuesday” since reiki practitioner Linda Lubin and massage and acupuncture practitioner, Beth Dobsevage, are available for private sessions (must be scheduled a week in advance) for helping to restore health. They are both licensed. Schedule an appointment and inquire about fees by calling the Heritage Center office.

Heritage Center “shutdown” — As in previous years, Heritage Center activities are temporarily suspended during the Mark Twain Library Book Fair, which is held at the Community Center during the Labor Day weekend. The book fair committee uses its activity rooms the week of Aug. 28 to set up for the fair, and again the week of Sept. 4 to clean up after the fair. During those two weeks, there will not be regular classes, except for the “Yoga for the Rest of Us” class, which will meet on Tuesday Sept. 5 (in the computer room and lounge), and Current Events Discussion, which will meet Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the card room.

Out to Lunch — Have lunch at Grassy Plains Pizza in Bethel on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at noon, since no lunch will be served at the Heritage Center during the Mark Twain Library Book Fair. Reservations will be called in on Monday, Aug. 28.

Lunch at the Heritage Center — CW Resources provides lunch each Tuesday and Wednesday at noon for a donation of $3. Those interested in attending lunch need to register one week in advance and no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday. For the month’s menu, contact the office.

Please note: For all weekly classes at the Heritage Center, please register at the office at the beginning of each month before class begins instructors can have accurate rosters.

The week ahead…

Monday, Aug. 7

9 a.m. —Tai Chi (introductory class)*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

2 p.m. — Clay Art Class,hand-building with raw clay, then fired and glazed

Tuesday, Aug. 8

9:15 a.m. — Beginning Spanish*

10 a.m. to noon — Reiki, available by appointment

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Acupuncture and/or massage, available by appointment*

10:30 a.m. — Spanish*

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources, reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week.

12:30 p.m. – Bridge

1:00 p.m. – Art: Painting in all mediums*

Wednesday, Aug. 9

8:50 a.m. — Yoga*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Current events discussion

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources, must reserve one week in advance

1 p.m. — Card-making workshop, see above note*

Thursday, Aug. 10

10 a.m. — Quilting

11:30 a.m. — Guided meditation and Qi Gong*

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Afternoon quilting bee

Friday, Aug. 11

9:30 a.m. — Fitness to Fit You*

11 a.m. – Tai Chi*

*Requires registration fee. Contact the Heritage Center for details and registration information

Information

The Heritage Center’s routine schedule of operation is Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon. Stop by the office in the Community Center or call 203-938-9725 for further information on programs and to register for activities. Free van service for seniors needing transportation to medical and special services is also offered. The van service operates Mondays through Thursdays with first pick up at 9 a.m. and last take home at 4:30 p.m. It also does Friday morning runs for trips to the bank, grocery store and library. Call the Heritage Center office at least one week in advance to schedule a ride.