Letter: Thank you to the Republican Party for your support

By Lewis Goldberg on August 4, 2017

To the Editor:

I had the honor of being selected at the recent Republican Town Caucus as the Republican candidate to fill a 4 year term on the Board of Finance.  Having been a Republican member of the Board of Education for over 12 years (during which time both the schools thrived and property values consistently rose), I am keenly aware of the challenges facing the town of Redding and its schools, including the fiscal constraints placed upon the budget. I also understand the commitment required to be a member of a town board.

You have my promise that if elected, I will work tirelessly to preserve the values that make Redding a special place to live.  Ward Mazzuco, Republican Town Council Vacancy Chair, recently stated that the Republican slate represents a “very strong slate off highly qualified candidates.” I would personally like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Republican Party, and its leadership, for the support they have shown my candidacy, and I look forward to being able to serve the town once more.  

Lewis Goldberg

Dayton Road

