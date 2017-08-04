This Week’s Movie Menu: Twister, Crash, The Help, The Pirate & more

What’s showing at the movies?

Pull up a chair and check what’s available this weekend on broadcast and cable television stations.

And start popping the corn!

Friday, Aug. 4

Twister (1996)

Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton travel the roads of Texas and Oklahoma to track storms and patch up their marriage. It’s a long trip.

5:30 p.m. AMC

Crash (2004)

The Academy stunned moviegoers by naming this well-intentioned drama the Best Picture of the Year. Yes, these intersecting lives comment on the human condition. But an Oscar?

6 p.m. Flix

The Addams Family (1991)

Anjelica Huston sweeps the screen with her devilish portrait of Morticia Adams in the big screen adaptation of the television series and the cartoons from Saturday Evening Post. A hoot.

6:40 p.m. Freeform

The Help (2012)

Viola Davis breaks our heart as a lady with dignity who reaches beyond her sense of self to care for others in a 1960s South still rooted in bigoted traditions.

7 p.m. TNT

Overboard (1987)

Goldie Hawn reminds us how we savor comic genius in this simple-minded story about a woman with attitude who learns to trust her humanity.

8 p.m. POP

Saturday, Aug. 5

Pinnochio (1940)

The classic Disney animated film may frighten at moments – I mean, it does have a child-eating whale – but it ultimately delivers an uplifting story of hope.

11 a.m. Freeform

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Kevin Costner was an unlikely Oscar winner for directing this epic about tensions in the Old West. Among the directors he defeated was Martin Scorcese for the classic Goodfellas.

8:30 a.m. Sundance

The Pirate (1948)

Judy Garland and Gene Kelly are musical delights in this exaggerated story about love and war among pirates in the Caribbean. Their rendition of “Be a Clown” is a classic.

9:30 a.m. TCM

Brigadoon (1955)

Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse dance all over the hills in this movie adaptation of the Broadway musical about a Scottish village that comes alive every hundred years. Vincente Minnelli directed.

11:30 a.m. TCM

The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

Gene Hackman stars as a well-intentioned priest in this soap opera on the high seas. What happens when a storm capsizes a boat on New Year’s Eve?

8 p.m. IFC

Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds create movie musical history in this delightful tale of big movie stars of the silent era trying to adjust to microphones. What a song and dance delight.

8 p.m. TCM