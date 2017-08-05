The Redding Pilot

Redding pilot died from injuries resulting from Sunday’s plane crash

By Redding Pilot on August 5, 2017

Mark Stern, a Redding pilot, has died from injuries resulting from a plane crash, according to The News-Times.

Redding resident Mark Stern, a pilot whose plane crashed on Sunday near the Danbury Municipal Airport, died on Friday from his injuries, according to The News-Times.

There were a total of three men on board, according to The News-Times. The names of the other two passengers have not yet been released, the report said.

According to The News-Times, the plane was a single-engine Cessna Skyhawk.

According to Stern’s LinkedIn page, Stern was a partner at Mark Stern & Associates in Norwalk. He was a commercial attorney licensed in California, New York and Connecticut with extensive complex litigation and transactional experience. He also had 30 years experience in law enforcement and 10 years in commercial helicopter operations.

This is a developing story.

