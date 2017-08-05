This week’s Concert on the Green features Catfish

The band Catfish will perform at Redding’s Concert on the Green series, on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m., at Redding Park.

Join Garner Lester (guitar/vocals), Paul VanAcker (bass), Joe Sullivan (percussion) and special guest Ira Stone (guitar).

Catfish is a local Fairfield County band with members from Redding and Norwalk. It plays a diverse repertoire of rock, blues, soul and a little country.

“We love to play in this fun outdoor event. It gives us the opportunity to see old friends, meet new neighbors and have fun with new and old tunes we all love and enjoy,” Lester said.

Van Acker added, “There are a lot of songs we know and enjoy that we frequently don’t have the opportunity to play at gigs. This ‘at home’ concert is when we can have a great time just jamming with summertime blues, souls and rock — we start playing and let the music take us where it wants to go.”

Catfish plays to large crowds at local events including the Wilton Pumpkin Festival and New Pond Farm’s Harvest Dinner and in smaller venues such as Greenwood’s Grille & Ale House in Bethel and the Hideaway kitchen and bar in Ridgefield.

Acker is a Norwalk resident and original member of Catfish. He is also founder of the Reggae Culture band.

Sullivan, a Derby resident, has played professionally with Cornell Dupree and Vinnie Vincent, and toured the East Coast.

Lester is a Redding resident and founder of Catfish. He has performed with Barry Cowsill, ZUBA and Jim Dickinson.

Stone performed at Woodstock with Bert Sommer and has played with Chad Mitchell, Leslie West and The Music Explosion. In 1995, he and his wife Max founded The Stone Band and they continue to perform regularly at major regional venues, as well as write and record new music. They have headlined a number of Woodstock reunion events as well.

Catfish has a playlist of over 250 songs covering classic rock, soul and blues and some country.

Catfish plays frequently in local area clubs such as Captain’s Cove Seaport, Cobb’s Mill LLC, Greenwoods, The Lakeview Tavern, Stone Bridge, The Hideaway Kitchen and Bar, and the Lumberyard Pub.

In 2008, the band performed for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in King’s Point, N.Y. The band also plays in outdoor summer concerts in Redding and Wilton plus at numerous private parties.

The Concert on the Green series is presented annually by the Redding Park & Recreation department, and features free concerts on the Town Green, located on Route 107 near the police department.

The concert is free of charge, though parking is sometimes limited.

General reminders

Redding Park & Recreation asks those attending the Concerts on the Green to consider a few rules and reminders:

Please keep an eye on the kids to make sure they are playing safely in back of the gazebo away from concert patrons. Only “soft types” of balls are allowed at the concerts.

Please make sure your children are not in the Parade Path Garden or climbing the young trees.

Use of gazebo during the show will be limited to parents with their children since children frequently jump off of the gazebo without parental supervision.

Dogs are welcome at the concerts, but please keep in mind that there are many people and small children at this event. Please leash your dogs, keep them under your control and, of course, clean up after them.

Please remember to pack out your own trash. We don’t have garbage cans since we feel each person can pack up what they brought in. The Girl Scouts’ trash containers are for their patrons only. Please help them by completely cleaning up your area and packing it to your home.

For the enjoyment of all, there is no smoking anywhere on the Redding Town Green during the concerts. Smoking is only permitted on the other side of the roadways.

Call 938-5036 Ext. 3 for rain cancellation information.

Parking information

All cars should park in the following locations when attending Concerts on the Green: