Garden club members continue to brighten Redding with new plantings

In window boxes, barrels and across gardens, the town of Redding is in full bloom this summer, according to Redding Garden Club’s president Andrea Brundage.

There are 22 locations throughout Redding where club members maintain flowers and plants. These include the Butterfly Garden at Newtown Turnpike and Cross Highway, the Redding Center Firehouse and the Mary Hagan Garden at the Mark Twain Library.

This year, members — who are all volunteers — planted a variety of iris and daffodils, along with dianthus.

“Dianthus are pink, purple and white in some of the gardens, such as the one in front of the Parks & Recreation Center, in the planters,” said Brundage, a Redding resident who is a member of the club’s Civic Beautification Committee.

Also in bloom now, according to Brundage, is bee balm — a tall red flower.

“Hummingbirds and bees like it,” she said.

Despite the low rainfall so far this summer, Brundage said she makes sure to have enough water in plastic, gallon containers for the sites.

“If it doesn’t rain in five to seven days, the flowers get a little parched,” she said.

Brundage said she’s motivated to maintain the plantings by all the positive feedback she receives.

“I am encouraged by the gracious appreciation and pleasure the site brings to passersby,” Brundage said.

Not only does Brundage frequently hear encouraging comments on the club’s plantings, but complete strangers donate mulch, as well as their time, to help maintain them.

“One morning, a landscaper generously dropped several yards of Sweet Peet [on the Lonetown and Putnam Park Road site],” she said. “And another landscaper stopped and helped spread it around. This was a random act of kindness. Sweet peet is wonderful for the plants.”

She added that club members have donated evening primrose and day lilies from their own gardens.

The Civic Beautification Committee has 45 members who manage all the sites. They do everything from preparing and testing soil, to weeding and planting flowers and shrubs, to watering throughout the growing season.

Redding Nursery helps as well, with watering the larger garden plots such as the one at Lonetown and Putnam Park Roads.

The Redding Garden Club started in 1964. Members have volunteered to landscape and plant hundreds of daffodils to support the beautification of Redding, according to co-president Rosemary Wright, who also serves on the committee. Daffodils are the club’s logo.

Members started the club’s annual plant sale in 1966 to help fund the purchase of the plants and flowers used in the sites. Held each May on the Saturday before Mother’s Day, this is its largest fund-raiser.

“It’s always been a success,” Brundage said. “The money we raise goes to our civic beautification sites and educational programs for our students — there’s a garden site at Redding Elementary School that students maintain.”

Brundage said the reason she spends so much of her time planting is because the end result is so pretty. “I appreciate the colors and know people do too.

“I also enjoy doing it,” she said. “I have things blooming in the [public] gardens that are not in bloom at my house.”

Brundage said her best tip for gardeners is to make sure their soil matches the instructions for their plants. “If something is supposed to grow in dry soil, then make sure you have sandy soil,” she said. “If a plant is supposed to be in the sun, then plant it in the sun.”

For more information on the Redding Garden Club, visit http://reddinggardenclub.org/. For a list of garden sites and containers maintained by Redding’s Civic Beautification Committee, visit http://reddinggardenclub.org/documents/RGCmapofcbsites2016.pdf.