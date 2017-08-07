Obituary: Mark Stern, 63

Mark Stern, 63, passed away on Thursday in Danbury Hospital after succumbing to injuries sustained from a private plane crash on Sunday morning, July 30.

Stern is survived by his wife of 30 years Karin; his son Bryan; daughter Alexis; stepdaughter Stacee; brothers; David, Richard and Glen; sister Donna; and grandchildren Vincent, Emily and Sarah. He was preceded in death by his parents Leon and Miriam Stern.

Stern attended New York University and graduated from the University of Florida in 1976, then went on to earn his Juris Doctor in 1979 from Loyola Marymount School of Law. He worked at several law firms before founding his international law practice, Mark Stern & Associates, in 1986.

Stern was licensed to practice law in Connecticut, New York, California and Florida. He was a trial litigator, community leader, teacher and law enforcement professional.

An active volunteer in his community throughout his life, he served as the Wilton Fire Commissioner, a Culver City California Police Officer, Volunteer Florida State Highway Trooper and an auxiliary Police Officer at Fairfield/Eagle 1 Search and Rescue helicopter program.

He served as a Fact Finder and Arbitrator for the Stamford-Connecticut Superior Court and a Director of the Fairfield Bar Association. He was also a member and volunteered his time with dozens of other organizations focused on law enforcement, emergency management, law, commercial security and others.

He was a lifetime student and teacher who continued exploring new fields of endeavor, including becoming an experienced aviator flying both helicopters and airplanes.

His true passions were family, flying, and making a positive difference on those around him.

All arrangements are being directed by Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home of Monroe, at 203-445-8500.

Stern’s celebration of life and memorial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Norwalk Inn, located at 99 East Ave., Norwalk.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by calling either the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund at (561) 855-4207, or Blackhorse 4 Heroes at (516) 449-9610 in honor of “Mark Stern and Family.”