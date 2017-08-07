Redding pilot who died from plane crash had a ‘passion for public safety’

The Redding community is mourning Mark Stern, 63, the pilot who died Thursday after succumbing to injuries sustained from a private plane crash near Danbury Airport on Sunday, July 30.

Doug Hartline, who is administrator of Redding’s volunteer Community Emergency Response Team, said he will always remember Stern’s dedication to CERT.

“I have known Mark for about eight years. It was clear he had a passion for public safety and Redding CERT issues, wherever he lived,” Hartline said. “He was giving of his time and experience as a volunteer and it’s to be commended.”

According to Hartline, Stern helped CERT with traffic control issues. He also helped run the Household Hazardous Waste Day in Redding.

“Mark moved to Redding from Florida, where he taught public safety,” Hartline said. “He volunteered his time doing drills in Florida and Connecticut.

Hartline said Stern taught a class for the Redding CERT, based on the Incident Command System (ICS), which is used by first responders, police and fire departments for emergency response purposes.

“Mark provided advisement and suggestions for me about CERT,” Hartline said. “He helped me quite a bit in terms of running the CERT team.”

Aside from Redding CERT, Stern also made a lasting impression on all those he worked with, according to Marc Miller, an attorney at Mark Stern & Associates in Norwalk. Stern founded the company in the mid-80s.

“Mark was a fantastic mentor here to me for the past six years that I have had the pleasure of working for him. He was very well-respected, both in the legal community and the community at large,” Miller said. “His death is a big loss for a lot of people, myself included.”

Miller said Stern always believed in him. “He had a knack for getting to know people very well and knowing what their abilities are, even if they didn’t think they had those abilities,” Miller said. “He threw me into the wolves and that was a very scary prospect for me at the beginning and I’m very fortunate he believed in me then and always did.”