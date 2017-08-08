Police Log: Burglaries, Motor vehicle accidents, Credit card fraud

Burglaries

A property owner came home on July 27 to discover a pickup truck in the driveway. The property owner spoke with the pickup truck operator, who made up a story and immediately got back into his truck and left. The property owner noticed there was forced entry into the residence and was able to obtain a license plate. Police have identified the individual. The case is under investigation.

A homeowner noticed a musical instrument missing from the home on July 31. The home appeared to be slightly ransacked. The case is under investigation.

Motor vehicle accidents

Vehicle one, driven by Litchfield resident Kathleen Skinner, 55, was going south on Route 7. Vehicle two, driven by Westport resident Emi Tollefson, 60, was also going south on Route 7.

Vehicle one struck the rear of vehicle two. Vehicle one then veered across into oncoming traffic, where it struck a northbound car, driven by Bridgeport resident Claudinei Desousa, 46.

The operator of vehicle 1 was given an infraction for following too close. The operators of both vehicle one and two went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Route 7 was closed for a while.

Norwalk resident Tyler Bierman, age 25, was traveling on Route 53 on July 29 on a motorcycle near Umpawaug Road, when he lost control on a curve and struck a guardrail. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening but serious injuries. The case is under investigation.

A vehicle crashed into the woods on Hopewell Woods Road on July 30 at 6:45 a.m. The operator had fled the scene. Responding officers were uncertain as to whether the operator was injured or not. They contacted Bethel Police, who responded with a police canine. The canine was able to track the individual from Hopewell Woods down Newtown Turnpike across Cross Highway, where it lost the track about a half-mile down the road.

At about the same time, police had also received a report of an individual, who matched the operator’s description. The individual approached a private residence on the turnpike. The individual then fled when he saw the homeowner. The operator, later identified as 39-year-old Oxford resident Craig Bergin, was eventually located in Weston. It was believed that he was picked up in a car and charged with evading responsibility and failure to drive in the proper lane. His court date is Aug. 10.

At 2:10 a.m. on July 27, an officer was on patrol southbound on Redding Road when a vehicle passed him at 95 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone. No attempt was made to stop the vehicle for safety purposes.

Credit card fraud

A resident learned that someone opened a credit card in the resident’s name, in Pennsylvania. Police took the report and the case is under investigation.

A Redding resident came into the police department office. It appeared that her personal computer was compromised. As a result, an unknown person was attempting to open bank accounts and credit cards in this individual’s name. Police advised her how to protect herself, change passwords and notify the proper credit reporting agencies.

Stats

Total calls — 200