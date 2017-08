Check out all the Redding students being recognized for their academic accomplishments:

University of Kansas

Drew Bartro, who is in the School of Journalism, was named to the University of Kansas honor roll for spring of 2017.

University of Rhode Island

Ray Boudiette graduated from the University of Rhode Island. He was Summa Cum Laude.

Chase Collegiate School in Waterbury

Twelfth-grader Maria Kaouris earned faculty honors, which is the highest academic honor for students earning a 92 or above.