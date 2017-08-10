Redding teen works with Broadway veterans in ‘Legally Blonde’

It’s not every day that one gets to work side by side with Broadway actors, yet that’s exactly what 14-year-old Redding resident Jack Stone got to do.

Jack, along with Easton teens Kevin Keating, Emily Seanor and Genevieve Seanor, worked with Broadway veterans Julius Anthony Rubio and Allysa Shorte in the junior version of the musical, “Legally Blonde.”

Rubio was director/choreographer and Shorte was assistant director/choreographer of both productions.

The production was performed through the Broadway Method Academy in Fairfield. Jack played Warner Huntington III in the junior version of the play. He also performed in the original version of Legally Blonde — the high school version — in the ensemble.

“The junior cast was an abridged version of the play,” he said. Performances for both were held on July 29 and 30 at Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts.

He said he particularly liked performing in Legally Blonde because “no matter how small a role you had, you were still used and needed.”

“Jack works really hard. He was so talented that we thought we would include him in the older cast, which was our high school cast,” said Connor Deane, executive director of Broadway Method Academy.

“We knew he could take on the challenge,” Deane said. “He was willing to dive in and explore a character and the nuances of how the character talks and how he would portray that character.”

According to Jack, Warner — the character he played — is not a good person. However, Jack said he enjoys playing “bad” people.

“I feel like there is a lot more you can do with the character,” he said. “You can go all out, whereas if you play somebody who is nice, you have to hold back and be more emotional.”

As Warner, Jack spoke about 25 lines and sang a song called “Serious.”

He said Shorte helped him improve his acting.

“She gave very positive feedback, but when she needed to she would critique you,” he said. For example, he said whenever he had trouble learning dance moves, she would help him learn the moves “in a way that wasn’t judgemental.”

Jack said Rubio and Shorte also taught him how to stay focused while on stage.

“To do this, I learned to have big facial expressions and emotions,” Jack said. “You want the scene to be as realistic and fluid and natural as possible, just the way real life would be.”

Jack, who is going into ninth grade at Joel Barlow High School in Redding, said live performances attract him. “They help improve my acting ability. Everything is experience and the more experience you have, the better you’re going to be,” said Jack, whose parents, Darcey and Scott, also have two other sons — Tim, 17 and Peter, 19.

Since Jack was in fifth grade, he has performed in about eight shows — mostly through school. He sings, acts, plays piano, guitar and models.

“Legally Blonde” wasn’t the first Broadway production he starred in — in February, he was in “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“That was one of my favorites because Steve Martin played the dentist in it, and I got to play this role,” he said. “It was my first big role.”

This school year, after Jack’s classes end at Barlow, he will travel to the Regional Center for the Arts in Trumbull, where he is enrolled in the school’s musical theater program.

Jack recently starred in a public service announcement. “I got one shoot for a PSA for road traffic safety,” he said. “It was about a minor getting into a car with an intoxicated adult. It aired in May and can be seen by visiting www.kohlsroadsafety.org.

He said his dream role is Danny from “Grease.”

“I have a big fondness for the show,” he said. “It has that ‘50s vibe and it was one of the first movies I ever really saw.”

Jack said the experience of working with Rubio and Shorte has opened him up to a new level of acting. Said Jack, “I would definitely love to do acting professionally.”