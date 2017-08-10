The Aspetuck Wildcats will kick off their 19th season on Aug. 14, once again practicing at their facility at Veterans Park in Easton, and playing home games at Joel Barlow High in Redding.
“While our football numbers have declined a bit recently,” said Aspetuck President John Shaban, “our success rate is still at a high-level both in football and especially cheer.”
This year will again see the return of a number of football players and cheerleaders from Weston. From 1998 to 2013, Aspetuck was an Easton, Redding and Weston program. In 2013 Weston formed a one-town program that, like Aspetuck, has seen a small decline in participant numbers.
“It’s hard to run small-town programs,” said Shaban. “So we look forward to having our Weston friends back in camp with us, and hope that this trend will progress to a full reconsolidation this year or next.”
In 2008 the tri-town Aspetuck Wildcats won the American Youth Football seventh-grade national championship in Florida, and Wildcats cheer has won or placed in multiple national tournaments since.
Football football registration is open through the middle of September, accepting boys from fourth through eighth grade. Practices will be held Monday through Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. until school starts and three times weekly thereafter, usually Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 5:30 to 7:30. Practices are mandatory.
The price for registration is $375.00. To register visit http://assn.la/Reg/?r=1:214574.