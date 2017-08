To the Editor:

Remember when you moved in to Redding and this amazing group was here for you? We now need the neighbors to join or rejoin to be here for the newcomers. The Lobster Bake is Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at Topstone, 72 Topstone Road.

Please order your tickets today and have fun with friends. This is a great event, spread the word, bring your appetite. See the RNN website for details. See you there.

Janice Stauffer, Olmstead Road