Police Log: Drug/narcotic violation, Liquor law violation, Trespassing

Drug/narcotic violation

On Aug. 6, Dylan Kennedy, 19, was pulled over at around 10:30 p.m. for speeding on Route 107 and Redding Road. He was going 52 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour lane.

The officer conducted visual examination of the interior of the vehicle. As the officer stood outside the vehicle, he observed in plain view on the floor of the vehicle a clear glass mason jar that contained a green leafy substance.

He believed it to be marijuana.

Kennedy admitted to the presence of marijuana in the back seat. Police seized the items.

Kennedy was given a ticket for traveling unreasonably fast and for possession of less than one half of an ounce of marijuana. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Liquor law violation

On Aug. 5, police observed two persons run behind the Pine Tree Garage gas station. One person was identified as Caton Preston, age 18.

Police determined that he produced a fake driver’s license. He was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor and forgery in the third degree. He was given a court date of Aug. 15 in Danbury court. He was let go on a written promise to appear in court.

Prescription drug destruction

Police took in a total of 75 pounds of unused prescription drugs — 20 pounds from Meadow Ridge Health Center and 55 pounds from a collection box in the Redding Police lobby. Police took it to the incinerator plant Wheelabrator.

Trespassing

On Aug. 5, three children were found at Falls Hole restaurant. They received a warrant for trespassing.

Vandalized

On Aug. 3, police received a call from a resident of Topstone Road who lives in New York during the week. The caller said that his mailbox was smashed. This is being investigated.

Stats:

Total calls — 204

Animal control investigation — 7

Assault — 0

Crisis intervention — 0

Assist EMS — 8

Assist Fire — 2

Drug/narcotic violation — 1

Family dispute/no arrest — 1

Home and business alarms — 15

Liquor law violation — 1

Missing person — 0

Motor vehicle accidents — 4

Suspicious vehicle/person reports — 12

Untimely death — 0

Traffic offenses: