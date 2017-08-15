Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer a bereavement support group this summer to help adults cope with loss following the death of a beloved pet.

The pet loss bereavement support group will be held on Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 and Aug. 24. The group will meet at the offices of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County in Ste. 114 at the Health and Wellness Center at I-Park. I-Park is located at 761 Main Ave. (Route 7) on the Norwalk/Wilton town line.

“Pets enrich our lives and provide us with companionship, emotional support and unconditional love,” said Reverend Karen Judd, LCSW, an interfaith minister and grief counselor with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. “Given the intense and meaningful bond that exists between people and animals, it is natural to experience devastation when a pet dies.

“While there is no right or wrong way to grieve, there are healthy ways to cope with the anguish of losing a pet,” continued Reverend Judd. “Participants in this support group will be offered a safe place to express their feelings of sorrow and loss. They will find acceptance, comfort, empathy and support.”

The pet loss bereavement support group is free of charge and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. For more information, or to pre-register, call Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County at 203-834-6341, ext. 255.