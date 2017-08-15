Torch Club accepts new members, raises funds for local families

Members of the 2016-17 Torch Club class will host a Community Cookout and Shoe Swap at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road, on Friday, Aug.18 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Funds raised will go to the Redding Social Service Department and will be used to supply new shoes for some local families in need.

Community members are invited to stop by for a hot dog, chips, drinks and dessert and to browse new and gently used kid shoes that will be sold for $1 per pair. Donations of new and gently used kid shoes are greatly needed for the shoe swap and can be dropped off under the BGCRE (Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton) pavilion at 170 Cross Highway anytime before 3 p.m. on Friday.

The Torch Club is a character and leadership club of the Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton, made up of civic-minded sixth- to eighth-grade children.

The goal of the Torch Club is to teach members to learn to enrich their lives and the lives of others through service, leadership and by demonstrating good character. Members must successfully complete two service projects, 10 community service hours, have good attendance at meetings, act respectfully and responsibly, help plan and run a spring fund-raiser for the charity of the Torch Club’s choosing and sign and abide by the Torch Club character pledge: I will lead by example and be a positive role model for others. I will be responsible for what I say and do to others. I will display good sportsmanship and play by the rules. I will respect the club, staff and fellow members. I will strive to do my very best at all times. The club is open to all sixth to eighth-grade students in Redding and Easton. Registration for the 2017-18 Torch Club is open at bgcre.net.