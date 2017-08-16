EDITORIAL: No place for hate in America

Top business executives are among a growing chorus of prominent Americans to condemn the racism and extremism on exhibit in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend when white nationalists descended on the city for a “Unite the Right” rally.

White supremacists, neo-Nazis and members of the alt-right travelled to Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue memorializing Robert E. Lee, the Confederacy’s top general. They also object to renaming the park where the statue has stood since 1924.

The forces behind the rally ran deeper than removing statues in Charlottesville and other cities. Right-wing extremism, including white nationalism and white supremacy, is on the rise, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Counter-protesters were in Charlottesville to oppose the white nationalists. Early Saturday afternoon a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters and another car. One person was killed, Heather D. Heyer, 32, of Charlottesville, and dozens more were injured.

Two state troopers who were in a helicopter monitoring the demonstrations also died on Saturday when the helicopter crashed and burst into flames.

President Trump was slow to denounce the Charlottesville mayhem, and when he did speak on Saturday, he called out hate, bigotry and violence “on many sides,” rather than unequivocally condemning the neo-Nazis and hate-filled groups who organized the rally.

He doubled-down on his comments on Tuesday and called out the counter-protesters along with the white nationalists. His comments drew praise from white nationalist leaders, who supported his election and are part of his base.

But there is no moral equivalency between people who hate others because of the color of the skin or religious or ethnic group and people who protest their actions. Many see the president’s remarks as a validation of the protesters’ message of racial bigotry, causing business, religious and political leaders on both sides of the aisle to decry his lack of leadership.

Disturbing as his remarks have been, Trump can and must condemn racial and ethnic bigotry in no uncertain terms. It is never too late to do so. He is extremely close to his family, even if he doesn’t feel empathy for others.

He should think of his Jewish daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, and the brave Americans who fought and died in World World II to rid the world of the Nazi ideology.

The time for silence and standing on the sidelines is over. The president must make his voice heard loud and clear along with the courageous business and political leaders and majority of Americans who stand on the side of human rights and decency. There can be no acquiescence or moral equivalency.