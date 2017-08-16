Fairfield County Hospice House seeks volunteers

Fairfield County Hospice House is seeking caring and sensitive individuals to serve as patient care volunteers. Fairfield County Hospice House is expected to open in Stamford at the end of October and is an independent, nonprofit organization that will provide a residence for those receiving home hospice services but can no longer remain in their own homes.

Those who are interested in volunteering may apply to participate in a five-session, volunteer training course which will be held at the Wilton offices of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County.

Hospice Patient Care volunteers will spend time with terminally ill patients and their families and provide them with emotional support and companionship. In training, hospice volunteers will learn the skills they will need to work with patients and families.

“Hospice volunteers will play a vital role,” said Laurie Petrasanta, volunteer coordinator for Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, who will conduct the training sessions. “They will help patients live their last days in peace, with dignity and grace. There is a great sense of satisfaction in becoming a hospice volunteer.”

Fairfield County Hospice House also has a need for administrative and kitchen volunteers.

For more information, or to apply for participation in the five-session training course to become a hospice volunteer, contact Janet Nevas of Fairfield County Hospice House at [email protected].

For more information about Fairfield County Hospice House, Inc., visit fchospicehouse.org.

For more information about Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County visitingnurse.net or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.