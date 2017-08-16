New brokerage manager hired for real estate office

Ridgefield native returns to the firm where he began his real estate career with over a decade of experience and top-producing track record.

Nick Davis has been named brokerage manager of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty for the firm’s office in Ridgefield.

Davis brings to the management role 12 years of experience as both a top-producing agent and former brokerage manager.

Davis spent the first six-and-a-half years of his real estate career with the Ridgefield office before serving as a brokerage manager for Weichert in Ridgefield for five-and-a-half years. During his time with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Davis was named a Gold Star producer and at Weichert he was also honored as Manager of the Year in 2015.

Davis stated that he views his new position with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty as a return to his roots. “I am excited to come home to the company where I launched my real estate career so many years ago,” Davis said. “As brokerage manager, I am greatly looking forward to working with one of the most exceptional real estate teams in town. I’ve always loved the Sotheby’s International Realty brand and find it a perfect match for Ridgefield, Fairfield County, and all of Connecticut. I am excited to use my working knowledge of towns such as Weston, Wilton, Redding, Danbury and Brookfield in conjunction with our talented agents in the Ridgefield office.”

Paul Breunich, President and CEO of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, expressed that Davis’s strong sales and management background, along with his expertise in Fairfield County, make him an ideal fit with the company.

“Nick brings a passion for real estate combined with a relentless focus on outstanding service and providing an extraordinary client experience,” Breunich said. “His deep knowledge of the business and impressive background as a manager, agent and broker will allow him to carry on our company’s tradition of exceptional leadership. I am thrilled to welcome Nick back to the team.”

Prior to his career in the real estate industry, Davis worked at the French American Group, a manufacturer of luxury leather products that sells to retailers around the globe. In his 20 years with the company, Davis worked his way up to the position of President and CEO.

Davis has been married for 30 years and has two sons. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, fly fishing and jogging. For many years, Davis was heavily involved in his community as a baseball and soccer coach and has been a director at The Redding Boys and Girls Club.