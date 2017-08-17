Could driverless cars head to the G&B wire mill?

Redding woman hosts talk Thursday, Aug. 17, on future of suburban mobility

In the past, the thought of an autonomous vehicle, or driverless car, resembled something out of a science fiction movie — but today, it’s nearly a reality.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m., Redding artist Jane Philbrick, founder of Today’s Industrial Living Landscapes (TILL), will host a free community conversation on autonomous vehicles, which are capable of sensing their environment and navigating without human input.

The conversation, called T Oh! D: The Future of Suburban Mobility, will take place at the Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plain Road. No RSVP is necessary.

Speakers are scheduled to include Barlow graduate Olivia Greenspan, who was awarded the Lymann Wells Young Agriculturist scholarship from the Connecticut Farm Bureau; Alex Clark, at the Harvard John F. Kennedy School of Government, whose current research focuses on the electrification of transport; and Michael Lin, who leads the Telemetry team of Georgia Institute of Technology’s Solar Racing team, which designs, builds and races solar-powered automobiles.

The conversation directly relates to An Act Concerning Autonomous Vehicles, which Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed on June 28. This act will create a pilot program allowing manufacturers and fleet service providers to test fully autonomous vehicles in Connecticut.

According to the act, the benefits of driverless vehicles include giving mobility to the elderly and disabled, reducing incidents associated with impaired driving or DUIs, reducing traffic and cutting pollution.

“The bill authorizes two test sites for autonomous vehicles in Connecticut,” Philbrick said. “I’m bringing people’s attention to the idea of the suburban opportunity — as opposed to an urban one — as a testing ground for autonomous vehicles.”

Philbrick said driverless vehicles will be “the rocket fuel of Connecticut’s economic resurgence. As the quintessentially suburban state, proof-testing AV technology in our spatially diffuse, low-density towns is a tremendous market advantage in a tech sector that is growing exponentially. Championing this emerging technology gives Connecticut communities game-changing purchase on the future.”

She added that Redding — specifically, the Gilbert & Bennett wire mill site in Georgetown — would be a great testing site for these vehicles.

“It would provide a fantastic opportunity because we have a train station about a mile away so we can have a designated lane that would allow this autonomous vehicle to provide shuttle transport,” she said. “Also, [the fact that] Georgetown village is walkable provides is a way of beginning to test autonomous vehicle transportation beyond urban centers.”

Greenspan said she is extremely excited about the possibility of electric and autonomous vehicles coming to communities such as Redding. “[They] will change our suburban world beyond our imagination — and sooner than we think,” she said. “Through Fordham’s Social Innovation Lab, I spent my freshman year consulting BMW on strategies to increase electric vehicle adoption in the greater New York City region. I especially look forward to Alex’s perspective on how electric vehicles will mitigate climate change, enhance quality of life and help revitalize our suburban economy.”