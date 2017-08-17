Letter: One-room schoolhouse is an eyesore

To the Editor:

I have traveled up and down Umpawaug Road for the last thirty some odd years. I have always enjoyed driving by the little one-room schoolhouse that sits on the bend near Marchant and Umpawaug. I think it lends itself rather nicely to our town and community.

For quite some time now, the schoolhouse has been little more than an eyesore as it is surrounded by scaffolding, hay bales, and cement barriers that are obviously in place for some kind of planned repairs.

I haven’t noticed any work or progress of any kind being done at all at the site. Apart from the aesthetics, this seems to be ripe for an incident (car vs. car, car vs. bicyclist, car vs. pedestrian) as some of the above mentioned items protrude out into the street.

I don’t know what the reasons are for the delay in renovations. I hope that those responsible for this project will get a handle on this effort and get the job finished so this area can be cleaned up and returned to its former, albeit improved, state.

Thank you for your consideration.

David Smith

Redding Road