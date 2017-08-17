The Redding Pilot

Letter: One-room schoolhouse is an eyesore

By Redding Pilot on August 17, 2017 in Community, Letters, Schools · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

I have traveled up and down Umpawaug Road for the last thirty some odd years.  I have always enjoyed driving by the little one-room schoolhouse that sits on the bend near Marchant and Umpawaug.  I think it lends itself rather nicely to our town and community.

For quite some time now, the schoolhouse has been little more than an eyesore as it is surrounded by scaffolding, hay bales, and cement barriers  that are obviously in place for some kind of planned repairs.

I haven’t noticed any work or progress of any kind being done at all at the site.  Apart from the aesthetics, this seems to be ripe for an incident (car vs. car, car vs. bicyclist, car vs. pedestrian) as some of the above mentioned items protrude out into the street.

I don’t know what the reasons are for the delay in  renovations.  I hope that those responsible for this project will get a handle on this effort and get the job finished so this area can be cleaned up and returned to its former, albeit improved, state.

Thank you for your consideration.

David Smith
Redding Road

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Ice rink is a bad idea, money pit
  2. Hoover family: Thank you to Troupe du Jour
  3. Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools closed Friday
  4. Race for Project Yellow Light brings awareness to dangers of distracted driving

Tags: , ,

Previous Post This Weekend: art activities, big tag sale, classic film songs, oyster fest, paranormal, tribute bands & more
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Mr T

    There has been someone working there almost every day for the last week and a half

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress