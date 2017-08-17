Running camp helps improve performance in other sports

Nine-year-old Jimmy Kennedy of Redding said he’s hoping to be a great football player this fall — and said he will do his best to learn all the skills needed in it to succeed.

“Football involves a lot of sprinting. To catch a football, you need to be good at sprinting,” he said, while demonstrating the moves he needs to practice.

Improving his sprinting skills is one reason why Jimmy signed up for NOVA Speed, Agility and Quickness Camp. The five-day camp, for children ages 9 to 17, ran for three hours every morning last week at the Joel Barlow High School track in Redding.

The annual running camp is taught by Wilton resident Kevin Foley, an internationally certified speed and agility specialist, a USA Track & Field Level II-certified coach in sprints, hurdles and relays, a certified speed and agility specialist and certified high school strength and conditioning coach through the International Youth Conditioning Association. He is also the founder and coach of the middle school Wilton Running Club and the Wilton-based high school Connecticut Elite Track and Field Club, both of which are not-for-profit.

Foley runs four NOVA speed camps each summer — the other three are in Wilton. According to Foley, the goal of the camp is to improve campers’ overall athleticism. Athletes at all camps learn proper mechanics for maximum acceleration and speed development in any field, court or track sport.

Foley said very few children who run track actually come to the NOVA camp. Instead, they mostly play field and court sports such as field hockey, soccer, football, lacrosse, baseball or basketball.

He said the camp can help athletes improve their performance in whatever sport they play since they learn moves for which they may otherwise not be exposed.

“For example, if you play a field sport, the coaches teach you how to execute the plays and movements that are basic to the sport,” he said. “However, what they [may not do] is teach kids how to run, how to stop safely and how to change direction. They just assume the kids will know how to do this.”

Foley said campers are taught movement skills “which are required in all sports to improve reaction time and multi-directional speed and coordination while reducing the potential for injury.

“You will also learn how to eliminate wasted movement that slows you down and burns you out,” he said.

Aside from working with the campers as a group, Foley gives them individual training. Each camper also receives pre- and post-performance testing and a plan to continue performance improvement after the camp ends.

Dillon Cook, 11, of Redding, said the camp will help him when he plays lacrosse this year.

“Sometimes, you have to stop quickly in lacrosse,” he said. “Coach Foley taught me how to pop stop – how to pop my feet. This was easy to learn,” he added, while performing the move.

Dillon said his greatest challenge was the ladder drills, where he had to run through a speed and agility training ladder on the ground. “Some of these were complicated,” he said. “If I just keep practicing, then eventually I will get it.”

Eleven-year-old Will McKinnon of Redding said he is a midfielder at both lacrosse and soccer during the school year. “To be a midfielder, you need to be really fast because you have to run around the field and catch up to the other team.”

Will said ladder drills were his favorite activity. “In lacrosse and soccer, I really need to work on agility because I have to run past a lot of defenders and trick them so we can score the goal.” He said he’s interested in running track once he gets to John Read Middle School.

Jimmy said he greatly enjoyed getting timed. “I liked the testing,” he said. “You can race people.”

Jimmy’s brother Charlie, 11, said he signed up for the camp to help improve his baseball, swimming, basketball and football skills.

“For me, the most challenging part of camp is the stretches,” he said. “We have to skip 50 yards, six times, back and forth.”

Charlie said he can use the skills he learned at the camp to help him get a job as a professional baseball player one day. However, if this job doesn’t work out, he has lined up two other possible career paths — “a drummer or my dad’s job, at Us Weekly magazine.”