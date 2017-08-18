Letter: Vote for Ed Miller for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

Ed Miller is an excellent choice for Board of Finance Primary on Sept.12. Getting to know Ed through his efforts on the Board of Ed and other town contributions, it’s clear that Ed has the town’s best interests at heart. While passionate in his positions, Ed shows a refreshingly balanced temperament with respect for others and the

ability to solicit differing opinions to identify and solve problems.

We have been fortunate to benefit from Ed’s legal and business training to enhance and improve our schools and [are] confident he will provide pragmatic fiscal discipline, along with a holistic view of Redding and its long-term prosperity to the Board of Finance.

Kurt and Dina Houser

Pheasant Ridge Road

To the Editor:

Please consider voting for Ed Miller for the Board of Finance. We’ve known Ed for more than ten years and know he has the experience, temperament and respect for others that will repair the broken relationship between the Board of Finance and other town bodies including the Board of Education (which he was an elected member for, for many years).

Ed’s open-minded approach and willingness to work with all parties will help drive results for the town. He also understands that the value of our homes needs to be preserved and he will push the Board of Finance to act in a way that will enhance those assets going forward.

Please vote for Ed Miller on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Melissa and Arnold Wright

Dayton Road

To the Editor:

Ed Miller, Democratic Nominee for Board of Finance, is committed to returning respect and civility to our elected boards.

By encouraging public comment at board meetings, actively listening to differing ideas and perspectives and leaving behind the dismissive attitude that has frustrated so many of us, Ed will bring back the spirit of trust and cooperation that we expect and deserve.

With his decades of service to our town and an even temperament, Ed is prepared and ready to serve us all. Please vote for Ed Miller at the Democratic Primary on Sept.12.

Jeff Fligelman

Pocahontas Road

To the Editor:

Please vote for Ed Miller for Board of Finance in the Democratic Primary on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Ed has a track record of being fiscally responsible, practical and creative in finding ways to fund critically important Redding assets. He listens and respects the opinions and ideas of all interested citizens.

His commitments to long-term planning for the good of our town, actively working toward a solution for the Georgetown project and his thoughtful approach to enhance Redding property values address the core issues that are important to many residents. Please vote for Ed Miller for the good of Redding.

Bob Lucido

Deer Hill Road

To the Editor:

On September 12, 2017, we have a chance to make changes to the Board of Finance that will preserve Redding as the special place we love.

Please vote for my husband, Ed Miller, for Board of Finance in the Democratic Primary. Ed has a plan for preserving the pillars that make Redding special — including the Mark Twain Library and our schools. At the same time, he has a record of working to keep property taxes low and a plan to explore alternative sources of revenue beyond property taxes. Let’s maintain Redding’s excellence, vote for Ed Miller in the Democratic Primary.

Katharine Dusenbury