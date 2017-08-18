Letter: Vote for Mark Lewis for Board of Finance

To The Editor:

On Sept. 12, there is a Democratic primary for a seat on the Board of Finance between incumbent Mark Lewis, and Ed Miller.

Mark served for 11 years on the Region 9 BOE, where he was chairman, a member of several Board committees including the Curriculum Committee (chair), as well as a mentor to the Barlow Debate team for the last 14 years.

As a recent member of the Redding Board of Finance, Mark has exhibited a keen understanding of the needs of all taxpayers in Redding. In view of declining enrollment in Redding schools, Mark supported a modest cut in the 2017 school budget. Keep in mind that the BOE has had a surplus during the last three years, including more than $800,000 surplus in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017.

Ed Miller has been a member of the BOE for eight years. He claims our schools are in decline and blames it on the Board of Finance. One wonders what Ed did those eight years.

Mark Lewis is unquestionably the best candidate for the Board of Finance. He shows up, and he gets the job done.

Please join me in voting for Mark Lewis at the primary on Sept. 12.

Thank you.

Annet Bonfanti

Umpawaug Road

To the Editor:

I am writing to support the candidacy of Mark Lewis to the Board of Finance, [for a] four-year term. Mark has been an active public servant in our town for over a decade including service on Region 9 as well as the Democratic Town Committee where he served as treasurer and now chair.

He is detail-oriented and will spend hours ensuring that he knows the issues confronting his board. I have seen his diligence first-hand while he served as a temporary member of the Board of Finance. Mark’s attendance to meetings is stellar, he is diligent and always prepared.

Mark will often know the issues, statistics and budget of our town and school-related activities as well or better than many people hired by the town, Region 9 or Board of Education.

Mark has worked hard to represent all in the town because he loves the town of Redding and is dedicated to seeing it thrive. He has strong roots to the town where his children were educated and where he built his business.

The Democratic Town Committee had wonderful candidates who offered to serve this year but the committee chose Mark because of his outstanding track record. Please support Mark in our upcoming primary election on Sept. 12.

Kimberly Yonkers

68 Goodridge Road