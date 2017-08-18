Redding says goodbye to former First Selectman Mary Anne Guitar

On a sunny Saturday with a cool breeze passing through a tent at the Redding Historical Society, nearly 400 people gathered to pay tribute to former First Selectman Mary Anne Guitar, who died on July 19 at age 95.

The entire town was invited to the gathering. Friends first shared anecdotes and memories and then attended a champagne reception inside the barn. Guitar’s boxes of memorabilia and flowers from her garden and land trust open spaces filled the room.

Redding Land Trust member Sherry Karraker said she had known Guitar since the 1970s.

“She was looking forward to the sestercentennial celebration in a few weeks at Warrup’s Farm,” Karraker said. “It’s hard to believe we’re going to continue the Land Trust without her.”

Mary Anne’s cousin, Mary Guitar, organized the memorial. There were about a dozen speakers who sat outside by the community garden.

“Staying at her house last week, wandering from window to window, from box to box, I realized that for me, one of the most vivid traits of Mary Anne’s character was her penchant for keeping everything but wasting nothing,” Guitar said. “She did not waste one single bright moment — one flower, one verbal zinger, one photographable moment or piece of cheese.”

Others remembered Guitar as a gifted writer, enthusiastic gardener and a civic-minded inspiration to others.

Guitar was a founding board member of New Pond Farm. She served on the League of Women Voters as well as on the Democratic Town Committee.

“She was responsible for inspiring many young women to become active in civic life. I’m grateful she lived a full life up to the end,” Guitar’s friend, Jane Ross, said. “She was an inspirational leader.”

Redding resident Emily d’Aulaire said she met Guitar 42 years ago. They served on the Redding Land Trust and the League of Women Voters together. “We became good friends when I was on the Region 9 school board,” she said. “Mary Anne was very helpful and encouraging to me when I was getting onto the board.”

Henry “Buzz” Merritt said he had known Guitar for 46 years, as long as he has been on the Land Trust. “She had a great mind, like a trap. She was (like conservationist) Rachel Carson. Carson was about birds and bees. Mary Anne was [about] books and trees.”

New Pond Farm Executive Director Ann Taylor talked about the 40-year friendship between Guitar and Carmen Mathews — co-founder of New Pond Farm’s Education Center — that had “a very positive impact on Redding and on environmental and agricultural education in town,” Taylor said.

Guitar and Mathews signed the conservation easement on a large percentage of Mathew’s 102-acre property that was passed on to the Education Center when Mathews died.

“She [Guitar] had the wisdom to take the long view, frequently asking, ‘If we do this now, how will that impact us in the future?’” Taylor continued.

Redding Land Trust member Mary Erlanger said she and Guitar go back a very, very long time. The women met at Smith College in Massachusetts.

“We’ve been friends for 65 years. Her friendship is a treasure in my life,” Erlanger said. “I treasure every gift she gave to Redding and her friends.”